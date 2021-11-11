ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith says his abusive dad shaped his success

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith's determination to "overachieve" was sparked by his dad's abusive behaviour. The 53-year-old...

www.sanfordherald.com

Related
HuffingtonPost

Will Smith Says He Had A Brief Fantasy Of Murdering His Dad To 'Avenge' Abuse Of Mom

New details from Will Smith’s upcoming memoir are shedding light on a horrific childhood experience that caused the actor to contemplate murdering his own father. In September, GQ did a profile of the 53-year-old “King Richard” star that touched on a moment of violence Smith recounts in his book “Will” (due out Tuesday). According to the magazine, Smith writes about witnessing his father punch his mother on the side of the head. Smith, who was 9 years old at the time, was shocked by the violence and froze, and his failure to intervene on his mom’s behalf resulted in the actor feeling like a coward for most of his life, GQ said of the recollections in the book. The magazine then emphasized how Smith said this had affected him and had cast his career accomplishments as retribution or “a subtle string of apologies” to his mother for his inaction that day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Insider

Will Smith says that the studio behind 'The Pursuit of Happyness' was hesitant to cast Jaden Smith as his on-screen son because 'it would seem like nepotism'

Will Smith said that the studio behind "The Pursuit of Happyness" was hesitant to cast Jaden Smith. According to the actor, Jaden auditioned "nine separate times" for the role of his on-screen son. Will said that the studio pushed back in part because casting Jaden "would seem like nepotism." "[Director]...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith says he thought about suicide aged 13 after his mother left

Will Smith has revealed that he had suicidal thoughts when he was 13.In his new memoir, Will, the Bad Boys star confessed that he contemplated suicide after his mother, who suffered physical abuse from his father, left home.Smith writes that his mother’s departure left him feeling lonely and guilty.The Men in Black actor wrote of his mother leaving: “She’d had enough. She went to work the next morning and didn’t come home. She didn’t go far – just a few blocks to (grandmother) Gigi’s house – but the message was clear: She was done.”Smith added: “I thought about pills;...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Effingham Radio

Will Smith Contemplated Killing His Abusive Father

Will Smith reveals in his forthcoming memoir that he once contemplated killing his father. He writes in an excerpt published in People, “When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.”
CELEBRITIES
Evening Star

Will Smith considered killing his dad

Will Smith considered killing his father to "avenge" his mother. The 53-year-old actor recalled how his dad William Carol Smith Sr. - who died of cancer in 2016 - was violent towards his mother, Caroline Bright, when he was growing up and admitted his father "terrorised" their family with his exacting standards, and he vowed to make him pay one day.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Will Smith Says This Co-Star Shut Him Down When He Tried to Date Her

Will Smith's highly anticipated and much hyped memoir Will was released on Nov. 9, and it features plenty of memories, musings, and confessions by the multi-hyphenate star. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the project that transitioned Smith from rapper to television lead, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is heavily covered in the book. The now 53-year-old opens up about the moment he knew the show needed to end, the piece of advice behind his character's name, and the castmate he once—unsuccessfully—asked out. Read on to find out which co-star Will Smith wanted to date early in his career and why it didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
Will Smith learned valuable lessons from his dad

Will Smith learned some of his "greatest lessons" from his abusive dad. The 53-year-old actor saw his late father beat up his mother when he was a child, and Will still has conflicting emotions about his dad. He explained: "Some of the greatest things about me are because he was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Will Smith says he never used expletives in his rap

Will Smith said his “middle-class upbringing” was a factor in the criticism he faced as a rapper. He said a note his grandmother left him when he was 12 was the reason his songs had no swear words. Smith said that people called him “corny” and “soft” because his tracks...
CELEBRITIES
Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES

