Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

When it comes to a possible appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Henry Cavill has his eye on a specific hero and we can't imagine anyone else as the character now. As well as appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the actor is presently up to his elbows in project after project. There’s the second season of The Witcher, of course, and he’s confirmed that he’s enthusiastic to continue playing our favourite white-haired monster hunter til the seventh season, if showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich has her way. He’s returning to Enola Holmes 2 playing Sherlock Holmes and he’s landed a role in the Highlander reboot. Cavill is also playing a spy — not that one, no — in Argylle, an adaptation of a novel following an amnesiac spy — not that one either.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO