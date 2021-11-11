ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode...

www.sanfordherald.com

ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': The Pepper and The Jester Get Roasted in Surprising Double Elimination!

The competition on season 6 of The Masked Singer is truly heating up! Wednesday's Group A semifinals saw not one but two costumed contestants get the axe. This week, The Bull, The Pepper, The Skunk and The Jester all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, despite a tear-jerking performance from The Pepper -- and a wild, bizarre performance from The Jester -- it was a wild card bloodbath!
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Jester and Pepper: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 9, “Group A Semi-Final,” which aired November 10 on Fox. Nevermind the bollocks, this will no longer be “Unwritten”: Both the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon – a.k.a. Johnny Rotten — and singer Natasha Bedingfield are the latest celebrities to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lydon/Rotten was unmasked as the Jester, while Bedingfield turned out to be Pepper, as seen on the ninth episode of Season 6, “Group A Semi-Final.”
TV & VIDEOS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Caterpillar on Jenny’s Wrong Guesses: ‘We Were Messaging’ on Set

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 10 “Group B Semi-Final.”]. And then there were two left in Group B on The Masked Singer. After the group’s semi-finals, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts are moving on. Meanwhile, Mallard and Caterpillar were eliminated. Wearing the Mallard costume in Season 6 was Duck Dynasty‘s Willie Robertson, while Queer Eye‘s interior design expert Bobby Berk was the Caterpillar.
TV SERIES
#The Masked Singer
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer episode featured a pair of eliminations, and we’re still shocked about the Natasha Bedingfield one!. How in the world do you eliminate her tonight? We felt pretty confident that the “Unwritten” singer was going to be around for a while, especially after Ken Jeong screwed himself think that she was Sara Bareilles. Still, that wasn’t a terrible guess, but we personally think that Natasha’s voice is pretty recognizable.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

Who is Mallard on “The Masked Singer?”

There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?. “The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Pepper Dodging Dinner Plans with Pal Nicole Scherzinger

There's a reason Nicole Scherzinger can't lock down a dinner date with one of her famous friends ... the celeb is IN the singing competition reality show Nicole is judging!!!. Production sources tell TMZ ... the star inside the Pepper costume on "The Masked Singer" is friends with Nicole in real life, but the panelist obviously has no idea her pal is behind the mask.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts 2 Contestants in Group A Semifinals: And Pepper and Jester Are…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” Season 6 whittled Group A down to just two contestants with Wednesday’s semifinals episode, which ended in a double elimination. But before two competitors were cut from the Fox singing competition, the judges used the “Take It Off” buzzer for the first time. Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, but we’ll get to that.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Mourns Loss Of Young Dolph, Says She Saw Him Last Night

The tributes and condolences have not ceased throughout the day following the news of Young Dolph's death. The 36-year-old rapper was reportedly purchasing cookies for his mother at a local Memphis store when a car pulled up and shot him dead. The news has stunned the Hip Hop community, especially those who knew Dolph well and called him a friend.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

