When pets won’t eat, they’re described as anorexic — not in the same way as humans, where the word describes an eating disorder that has a psychological component, but rather, as a refusal to eat. Pets with what’s called true anorexia have no interest in eating, while those with pseudo-anorexia are hungry but may not want to eat because of pain associated with picking up, chewing or swallowing food, or because they don’t feel well for some other reason. And some pets are just picky about what they choose to eat, having specific preferences about proteins, flavors, textures and even food bowl sizes and shapes.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO