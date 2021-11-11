CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMC deals plant to Foxconn

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

LORDSTOWN — Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has agreed to sell its factory — a sign of automaking might in the Mahoning Valley for 53 years until its 2019 closure under General Motors — to Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn for $230 million. The companies jointly announced late Wednesday a...

www.tribtoday.com

