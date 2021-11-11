Armstrong’s Healing Heroes initiative marks its 5th year

Shippensburg Rotary’s Flags for Heroes project tagged 70 local heroes, both past and present, for Veterans Day this year, the highest number of heroes tagged since the project’s inception three years ago. The sponsored flags are proudly displayed in a Field of Honor located near the Rail-Trail Comfort and Boxcar multi-use Performance and Heritage Station, located at the trailhead on Earl Street, for one week or so surrounding both Memorial and Veterans Days. All proceeds from this project are used to support local charities, including Veterans’ Organizations and Rotary projects. Last year we were able to make donations to PA Wounded Warriors, the Veterans Multi-Service Center, the Shippensburg American Legion Honor Guard, the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, King’s Kettle and others! Thirteen corporate sponsors this year include: Porter’s Carpet & Furniture, Blue Mountain Car Care, CVR Uniforms, Roxbury Treatment Center, Starr Insurance Inc., Skiles Excavating Inc., Adams Electric Cooperative, Nori Media Group, Shively Motors.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO