Armstrong’s Healing Heroes initiative marks its 5th year

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Armstrong, the 11th largest telecommunications provider in the U.S., is marking five years of its Healing Heroes initiative, which pairs veterans with medical service dogs. So far, eight veterans...

www.tribtoday.com

shipnc.com

Shippensburg Rotary marks 3rd year for Flags for Heroes

Shippensburg Rotary’s Flags for Heroes project tagged 70 local heroes, both past and present, for Veterans Day this year, the highest number of heroes tagged since the project’s inception three years ago. The sponsored flags are proudly displayed in a Field of Honor located near the Rail-Trail Comfort and Boxcar multi-use Performance and Heritage Station, located at the trailhead on Earl Street, for one week or so surrounding both Memorial and Veterans Days. All proceeds from this project are used to support local charities, including Veterans’ Organizations and Rotary projects. Last year we were able to make donations to PA Wounded Warriors, the Veterans Multi-Service Center, the Shippensburg American Legion Honor Guard, the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, King’s Kettle and others! Thirteen corporate sponsors this year include: Porter’s Carpet & Furniture, Blue Mountain Car Care, CVR Uniforms, Roxbury Treatment Center, Starr Insurance Inc., Skiles Excavating Inc., Adams Electric Cooperative, Nori Media Group, Shively Motors.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
businesswest.com

USO and Its Local Chapter Mark 80 Years of Making Needed Connections

The USO (United Service Organizations) turned 80 this year. It celebrated, in essence, by enthusiastically carrying out the same mission it has had since 1941 — ‘strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to our nation.’ The organization, and the local chapter based in Chicopee (Pioneer Valley USO), does this in a number of ways, from care packages to Monday night dinners at the Westover base, to a program that helps transition servicemen and women to the civilian workforce. For Al Tracy, executive director of the chapter, this isn’t a job — it’s a passion.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

For 20th year, Hampton honors its hero veterans

The Hampton Heroes program, in its 20th year, honored nine veterans on a gorgeous day on Hampton Middle School’s Fridley Field. The Nov. 9 event recognized local veterans and thanked them for their service. The middle school band, chorus and orchestra performed. The high school band put on a show called “Thank You.”
CBS19

The Wall That Heals leaves its mark on East Texas

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The city of Sulphur Springs is a community filled with strong and resilient veterans. Residents got the chance to extend their honor even further by being one of the 25 cities selected for The Wall That Heals Tour. The wall is home to more than 58,000...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
gilaherald.com

Healing is Mares Bluff’s purpose

Walt Mares Photo/Gila Herald: Mares Bluff as seen from Laine Blvd. in South Clifton. The bluff’s top caps a steep ascent. That is why the only approach to it is through Ward’s Canyon. Thousands honored, there is room for more. By Walt Mares. The bell most often rings in the...
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Launches Heal Initiative Phase 2

The City of Austin announced Tuesday that more than a dozen people have been moved out of a public campsite that it a high-risk for both flooding and fire. 15 people previously living on city parkland near Old San Antonio Road and I-35 have since been moved to a temporary bridge shelter, kicking off the second phase of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link initiative.
AUSTIN, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks 5th in Pa. to be designated Hidden Heroes county

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners have pledged their support of military and veteran caregivers by designating Berks as a Hidden Heroes county. Hidden Heroes is a national campaign by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to provide resources and support to military and veteran caregivers. The county commissioners voted Thursday...
Gladwin County Record

Healing

Often talk to people who say that God doesn’t answer their prayers for healing. Yet, miracles of healing have occurred and are documented throughout christian history. As a matter of fact, a person cannot be named a saint by the Catholic Church without being credited with at least two miracles, usually healing. These miracles must be documented, and no medical explanation is viable. Why do some people get healed and some don’t?
RELIGION
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Warren Civic League presents 33rd Debutante Ball

WARREN — The Warren Civic League will sponsor its 33rd annual Debutante Ball on Saturday at Leo’s Ristorante, 7042 E. Market St., Howland. The formal affair begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Robert “Troy” Napier. Local award-winning dance studio, Artistically U Dance, will assist the debutantes with their choreographed waltz.
WARREN, OH
Norwalk Hour

In Photos: Darien's Mather Homestead makes its mark on history

DARIEN — The Darien 2020 Bicentennial Committee organized to have historical markers placed at three sites in town: the Mather Homestead, the Museum of Darien and First Congregational Church. The markers were unveiled on Friday.
murrayjournal.com

Murray Parkway’s Nature Center marks big year

Grammy Award winner Hilary Hahn performs at Murray’s Kennecott Nature Center. (Photo courtesy Aly Lyddall) It’s a hidden gem on Murray’s Jordan River Parkway, and this year, the Kennecott Nature Center (5044 Lucky Clover Lane) experienced some of its most momentous occasions since its opening. Judith Payne, its first director, retired in October, and international violinist impresario Hilary Hahn performed a free concert in its amphitheater.
clarkson.edu

Clarkson Hosts Beacon Schools for DEC’s “Day in the Life of the Hudson River” in 5th year

For the fifth year in a row, Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute hosted students at Dennings Point to participate in NYS DEC’s annual “Day in the Life of the Hudson and Harbor”. Over 3,200 students participated at 70 sites up and down the Hudson River on October 14th to capture a “snapshot” of the Hudson River's health in the 19th annual watershed-wide event.
POTSDAM, NY
1070 KHMO-AM

Congrats to Mark Hespen Part of This Year’s 20 Under 40 Class

Quincy Herald Whigs 20 Under 40 class has been announced, and our very own Mark Hespen is on this year's list. Each year the Quincy Herald-Whig, in conjunction with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, and the Quincy Young Professionals honor 20 individuals in the Tri-States that are leaders in their community. This year our very own Mark Hespen is part of that list.
Gonzaga Bulletin

Royal family initiative marks dedication to a better tomorrow

As changes in our climate have impressed upon humanity, the need to collectively develop better processes when interacting with our environment has become a subject of discussion of what or whom should be driving the development. Climate change is a wicked problem. Smaller projects aiming to create substantive change often...
NBC12

School district to expand its Fatherhood Initiative

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will be expanding their Fatherhood Initiative that was launched at the school level in 2019. The school district says the initiative has now developed a district component. This expansion will include men offering warm smiles and fist bumps during morning sidewalk duty.
PETERSBURG, VA

