Samsung and Netflix have teamed up to promote the heist movie, Red Notice. Being stuck at home, people are watching movies instead of going to the theaters. The 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV is perfect for streaming movies in up to 8K definition, so in celebration of the movie’s release on Netflix, the two companies thought of an interesting way to celebrate. In Red Notice, an FBI agent in pursuit of the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead. So the marketing teams from both companies came up with an idea to give fans the chance to pull their own heist. Well, almost.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO