Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDal tries to create a Captain's Log as per Janeway's advice but is having difficulty finding the words. Janeway summons the crew to the bridge to show them an uncharted M-class planet she recommends they explore. Dal doesn't want to take the time that might allow The Diviner to...

TV Fanatic
6 days ago

FanSided

Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds already gearing up for season 2?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just finished production on its first season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finished production on its first season not that long ago, with series star Anson Mount making the announcement via Paramount Plus’ Youtube channel. But now there is the potential for a season two before season one gets out of the gate next year. While there has been no official confirmation from Paramount Plus, Trekmovie reported that Production Weekly, which provides professionals working in the film and television industry updates on projects in production, shared information on the potential second season in its most recent update.
trekmovie.com
trekmovie.com

See 15 New Photos From ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

Paramount+ has released a batch of new photos from the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 4. Episode one is titled “Kobayashi Maru” and episode two is titled “Anomaly.” There are also a couple of new behind-the-scenes shots for the show. “Kobayashi Maru” photos feature new President, and...
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Leaving Netflix Tonight Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Only a few hours left before you can watch Discovery on Netflix. When Star Trek: Discovery premiered back in 2017, it launched on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) in North America and Netflix in the rest of the countries making the series available to be seen by Trekkies worldwide. The arrangement has been going on for three seasons, but it will now apparently end tonight.
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
TV SERIES
CBS Detroit

Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Call It A ‘Huge Privilege’ To Join ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ On Paramount+

(CBS) – Star Trek: Prodigy is set to go where no Star Trek series has gone before as the first entry in the Star Trek franchise designed for kids! This animated Paramount+ original follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck” Preview: The crew of the USS Protostar faces their first challenge

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 “Starstruck”. Following last week’s well-received two-part series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the third episode of season one with “Starstruck,” streaming on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 4th. The episode, written by Chad Quandt and directed Alan Wan, will continue the introduction of Kate...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Sets Its Own Course In “Starstruck”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, November 4, 2021. With a solid follow-up to a strong series premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy set the stage for the show to come, featuring key dynamics within the characters and setting the baseline for their arcs for the season. WARNING:...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy: Could Gwyn become the captain of the Protostar?

Gwyn is still being held captive on Star Trek: Prodigy. With the airing of the third episode of Star Trek: Prodigy “Starstruck,” Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell), the daughter of The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) was still being help as a prisoner in the brig on the Protostar. She briefly escaped when power was diverted from the brig, and she almost succeeded in getting off the ship by replicating a shuttlecraft. But she was stopped when she lost a short battle with Rok (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Prodigy Just Challenged Discovery Canon

This Star Trek: Prodigy article contains mild spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 2, “Starstruck.”. The last days of DISCO were erased. In the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2,” Pike, Spock, Number One — and even everyone’s favorite Section 31 fashion icon, Ash Tyler — all told Starfleet Command that the USS Discovery had been destroyed. On top of that, Spock doubled down by recommending to Starfleet that everything about Discovery become classified, which is why in the 32nd Century of DISCO Season 3, Admiral Vance, at first, is baffled that Burnham and company even exist. And yet, it seems that sometime in the 24th century, a hologram of Captain Janeway will love DISCO again. What’s going on?
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Just Aired One of the Best ‘Star Trek’ Fight Scenes, Ever

In the second episode of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy, titled “Starstruck”, the new crew of the USS Protostar hits their first snag as a crew in the form of a rapidly exploding star — and the inability of Brett Gray’s Dal to delegate responsibility, or listen to the helpful advice of Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). But the highlight of the episode? One of the best fight scenes in Star Trek history, thanks to a throwdown between Gwyn (Ella Purnell) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did Star Trek: Prodigy Just Retcon A Major Detail From Star Trek: Discovery?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode “Starstruck.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Prodigy is Paramount+’s latest entry in the sci-fi franchise, and also a new series that prioritizes teaching younger kids about the basics of Star Trek and its universe. The alien crew of the USS Protostar certainly got a crash course of Starfleet info in the latest episode, and it was potentially more information than many actual Starfleet members were meant to learn. During Hologram Janeway’s explanation of Starfleet, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be the USS Discovery, which has led to questions of whether the animated series retconned a significant detail from Star Trek: Discovery.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy had a blink and you miss it Discovery reference

Star Trek: Prodigy connected Discovery, despite being generations apart. Star Trek: Prodigy and Discovery are two shows attempting to connect and expand the legendary franchise in a modern age. Discovery served as a prequel series of sorts to the Original Series, while Prodigy is in the same time frame as Lower Decks, continuing the time frame established at the end of Voyager.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Begins To Explore In “Dreamcatcher”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, November 4, 2021. Using a classic Star Trek setup, Prodigy reveals more about its characters in a visually stunning episode. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “We should check it out”. After their inexperience almost got them all killed in last week’s...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast on Captain Michael Burnham, Family & Season 4

The crew of Star Trek: Discovery is ready to fly in Season 4 with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) now at the helm. In Season 4, she and the U.S.S. Discovery crew will be facing a threat unlike any before — a mysterious anomaly, as seen in the trailer — and with Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Online

Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Rookie S4E7 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7, in the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Nolan and Bailey...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Brings on the Youngest Writer in Franchise History

Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios' Eye Animation Production, the animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy from Alex Kurtzman, whose intention with the series was to attract young fans to the franchise while creating content that appeals to legacy fans too, was recently renewed for a second season. Premiering with a one-hour episode on Thursday, October 28th, the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar is a smash hit amongst Paramount+ subscribers.
TV SERIES

