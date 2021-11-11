Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8

Law & Order: SVU 23×08, “Nightmares in Drill City” was a well-intentioned episode of television that didn’t always hit the mark. It did, however, raise some very important points, whether done as well as we would’ve liked or not, about some of the flaws in our justice system. It’s just…the blindspots the Special Victims Unit—even our beloved Captain Olivia Benson—had throughout the case were the bigger issue here, whereas a lot of time was spent…not really focusing on that part. Let’s break it all down.
Comments / 0