CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Does Rollins Actor Kelli Giddish Want to Leave Show?

Is Kelli Giddish thinking of leaving her Law & Order: SVU team? Not if she wants to keep her house. Aside from Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Kelli Giddish is one of the most senior cast members on Law & Order: SVU. Her character, Detective Amanda Rollins, joined the NYPD Special Victims Unit back in 2007, and she’s been a pivotal series regular ever since.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU's Gruesome Case Was Tough For Benson, But Mariska Hargitay Crushed It

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “They’d Already Disappeared.”. After 22 full seasons and more than 500 episodes, Law & Order: SVU is still finding new ways to tackle especially heinous offenses and vicious felonies in new ways. Given the nature of the show, those new ways are generally pretty unsettling, and the case in “They’d Already Disappeared” was somehow even more gruesome than usual. It was a tough case for Olivia Benson despite her more than two decades of work in Special Victims, but Mariska Hargitay absolutely crushed it from start to finish. How many actresses could say that they’ve only gotten better after 500+ episodes as the same character?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Said What Every Fan is Thinking When Asked Why Show is Successful

Kelli Giddish, who has been a part of Law & Order: SVU for the past decade, knows in her gut why the show resonates so well with viewers. It’s because fans can empathize with the story lines. There’s truth and authenticity in each episode. Because sexual assault still is so wide spread in today’s society, we all know someone who has suffered from it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Honors Real-Life NYPD Special Victims Officers

It’s hard to think of a role that’s better cast than Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.” Even though she’s raising a family of her own and some injuries put her through “months of hell,” Hargitay continues to give the beloved role her all. And that’s why Glamour also made Hargitay their latest cover girl. Actually, the whole issue centers around women empowerment and they named Mariska one of 2021’s Women of the Year.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Can Joe Velasco Be Trusted?

On “Law & Order: SVU,” a new detective has joined the team. So Joe Velasco actor Octavio Pisano has now become a series regular. But can his character be trusted?. Velasco first showed up toward the beginning of this season as a top-secret undercover officer working to bring down Congressman Howard. Then he worked with Rollins to find one of the politician’s missing victims. But Rollins (Kelli Giddish) later got him to confess that he’d told an exaggerated story in order to gain the victim’s confidence and get her to help them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Describes Benson and Stabler’s Dynamic as the Parents of the Show

Mariska Hargitay knows just how to describe the Law & Order: SVU Benson and Stabler Dynamic. In a new interview with Glamour, the actress sees the pair as “mother and father” of the series. Both actors began on the show since its inception on September 20, 1999. Christopher Meloni left the series in 2011 and returned to the franchise in 2020 for his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. So it’s easy to see how they are parents of the show.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Which ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cast Member Earns the Highest Salary?

While Peter's salary per episode is unknown, his overall net worth stands at $9 million, according to Idol Net Worth. Earning a huge chunk of change per episode was the norm for Christopher Meloni, who once walked away with $10 million for each season of SVU ($395,000 per episode, according to Outsider). Christopher left SVU in 2012, but he's been coming back around in Season 23 and now heads his own series as Elliot Stabler: Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Takes a Page From 'Criminal Minds' With Twisted Revelation in Latest Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit took a surprisingly gross turn in its 501st episode Thursday night. The show took a page from the old Criminal Minds playbook when the team made a shocking discovery. SVU has done episodes centered on the deaths of sex workers before, but "They'd Already Disappeared" featured something we don't often see on the show: mummified corpses.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Breaks Down The Big Betrayal And What Comes Next In Season 2

The stakes are higher than ever on Law & Order: Organized Crime, with the Organized Crime task force closing in on the Kosta Organization and the KO not having much of anything to lose by going rogue. The explosive cliffhanger at the end of the latest episode was the result of some big reveals and even bigger betrayals, with some breaking “besa” while others stuck with the family. The biggest betrayal resulted in the KO getting enough of a warning of the NYPD closing in to run. Caroline Lagerfelt, who plays Agnes Bogdani on Organized Crime, broke down what happened and the coming fallout.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU Put Carisi In A Difficult Position, But That Might Be A Good Thing

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “Nightmares in Drill City.”. Law & Order: SVU tackled an unconventional case in “Nightmares in Drill City,” as Special Victims was brought into a Homicide case by Carisi, rather than the usual situation of Special Victims pulling in Carisi. He has usually been a strong ally for his old unit, but he found himself clashing with Benson and Rollins when he had to prioritize a young woman’s potential guilt as a murderer over her history of abuse. His bosses thought he wasn’t pushing hard enough on the young woman, while Special Victims thought he was pushing much too hard. It was a rough hour for Carisi, but that ultimately might be a good thing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Ainsley Seiger Explains Why New Episode ‘Means a Lot’ to Her

While other shows may grapple with big egos and explosive feuds, the only drama you’ll find at “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is on the screen. Actually, that seems to be true for the entirety of the Dick Wolf franchise. The core cast hasn’t changed much over its 24 seasons, with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler still at the helm in the original and spin-off. For better or for worse, the cast becomes a family after working together for so long. And luckily for the “Law & Order” crew, they seem to fall into the “better” category.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 Online

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Fear the Walking Dead S7E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5, a newcomer with a...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ 23×08 Review: “Nightmares in Drill City”

Law & Order: SVU 23×08, “Nightmares in Drill City” was a well-intentioned episode of television that didn’t always hit the mark. It did, however, raise some very important points, whether done as well as we would’ve liked or not, about some of the flaws in our justice system. It’s just…the blindspots the Special Victims Unit—even our beloved Captain Olivia Benson—had throughout the case were the bigger issue here, whereas a lot of time was spent…not really focusing on that part. Let’s break it all down.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 Review: What's Past Is Prologue

Did that feel like the end of an important chapter?. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 found the Bravo team members and their families making significant strides in their lives, and it was a fascinating hour of TV. We'll start with Jason and Mandy because, holy hotness, where did that...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy