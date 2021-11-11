Legacies Season 4 Episode 5

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies’ Season 4, Episode 4, “See You On The Other Side.” Read at your own risk!. Hope Mikaelson’s journey to becoming the Tribrid has been a long road, but Legacies finally made it happen. Now, with the powers of a vampire, wolf, and witch, Hope was quickly able to dispose of Malivore, though it came at the cost of killing the one person she’s usually trying to keep from dying: Landon. Hope saved the day, temporarily at least, because being forced to kill Landon combined with her newfound powers convinced her to become the biggest villain who the Salvatore school has seen yet. The students have their hands full dealing with Hope, but luckily, Rebekah Mikaelson is on the way.

