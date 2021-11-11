CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacies Season 4 Episode 5 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Round Table: Who Should The Devil Possess Next?

Days of Our Lives quietly celebrated its 56th anniversary in between bouts of Devil-inspired madness. Our TV Fanatic Jack Ori is joined by Kpatch and Tony from My Hourglass: A Days of Our Lives fan forum to discuss the anniversary, the Devil's possessing Susan, and more. Please scroll down to...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Hope's Latest Transformation Is a 'Tidal Change' for Legacies Season 4

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Legacies. Read at your own risk!]. The tribrid has arrived, and nothing will ever be the same on The CW's Legacies. In what was originally supposed to be the Season 3 finale, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) officially completed her transition to vampire, meaning she's now part witch, part werewolf, part vampire, and all terrifying. That last part is no joke. With her humanity switch turned off, there's no telling what Tribrid Hope is capable of. But I'm getting ahead of myself!
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Hope's Big Episode, Legacies Reveals A First Look At The Return Of Claire Holt's Rebekah Mikaelson

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legacies’ Season 4, Episode 4, “See You On The Other Side.” Read at your own risk!. Hope Mikaelson’s journey to becoming the Tribrid has been a long road, but Legacies finally made it happen. Now, with the powers of a vampire, wolf, and witch, Hope was quickly able to dispose of Malivore, though it came at the cost of killing the one person she’s usually trying to keep from dying: Landon. Hope saved the day, temporarily at least, because being forced to kill Landon combined with her newfound powers convinced her to become the biggest villain who the Salvatore school has seen yet. The students have their hands full dealing with Hope, but luckily, Rebekah Mikaelson is on the way.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacies
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 Review: What's Past Is Prologue

Did that feel like the end of an important chapter?. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 7 found the Bravo team members and their families making significant strides in their lives, and it was a fascinating hour of TV. We'll start with Jason and Mandy because, holy hotness, where did that...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Legacies Review: I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me (Season 4 Episode 5)

Rebekah tries to reason with Hope, and Alaric fights for his life on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, “I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me.”. “I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me” revolves around family and its importance. Rebekah is worried for her nieces’ wellbeing, so she attempts to coerce Hope into returning home with her. But, Hope proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and instead chooses violence.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Till Death

Is anyone else starting to get major Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 vibes?. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 was a Dwight and Sherri-centric hour, and while it helped advance their relationship, it felt a little too familiar for my liking. If you watch Fear the Walking...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 2

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2, the drama mounted when Harrison wanted to learn more about his father. Meanwhile, Matt Caldwell's whereabouts remained in flux as more details came to light about his disappearance. Dexter found himself at an impasse with his Dark Passenger. What did he do...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 8 Online

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 8 online via TV Fanatic with over 3 options to watch the Vanderpump Rules S9E8 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Bravo, and fuboTV. Bravo Watch Now. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 8, Katie...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Bird in the Hand

His doubts about Toledo State multiplied throughout All American Season 4 Episode 4. Those started on All American Season 4 Episode 3 when he learned that Coach Dante, who had convinced him to come to Toledo, had left for another position. Spencer wasn't informed about that until after he signed his letter of intent.
NFL
TV Fanatic

4400 Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Harlem's Renaissance Man

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 4, four of the returnees -- Shanice, Claudette, LaDonna, and the Reverend -- are given the opportunity to visit the outside world. Dr. Andre's past comes to light, including a secret he's been holding close to his heart. Andre's trying to figure the big questions....
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Stars Talk Season 2 and What They're Most Excited About

Fresh off another murder, Tariq is back in business. And as usual, he's flanked by his best friend Brayden, as well as old flame Effie, who's back for Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 in an expanded role. So, what kind of trouble will these three be getting into this season? We went straight to the source to find out!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 Review: In A Strange Land

Veronica is a wily one. We all know this, but for some reason, Max and Karen keep underestimating her. For the most part, New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 was a wonderful hour. Shanthi Sekaran did a beautiful job with the storytelling as the N.A.H. docs treated a series of undocumented individuals while I.C.E. breathed down their necks.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Julie Bowen

OMG we so love Julie Bowen. We can't believe she married a software developer (Scott Phillips) that wasn't us. Hey, if things don't work out... Oh, yeah, her bio. As an actress, Bowen has been successful since the 90s where she had major roles in Happy Gilmore, An Americna Werewolf in Paris, and Multiplicity.
CELEBRITIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Legacies Season 4 Episode 6: You’re a Long Way From Home

The Super Squad tracks Hope down on Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re a Long Way From Home.”. Lizzie is at her wit’s end with Alaric’s coma status, leading her to clash with Josie. She believes they should figure out a way to cure their father rather than tracking down Hope Mikaelson. But, could Hope be the only one to save him?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 Review: And You Would Be One of Them

After such a dramatically satisfying season, I'm sorry to say that Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 was a bit of a letdown. It would have been enjoyable as a regular installment, but as a season finale, it left far too many unanswered questions and wrapped up some storylines too quickly.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Heath Freeman Dies; Bones Star Was 41

Heath Freeman, an actor, best known for his roles on Bones and NCIS, has died. He was 41 years old. No cause of death has been revealed. Shanna Moakler revealed the news of her friend's death on social media, while his manager, Joe S. Montifore, shared a statement to Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope Destroy the Super Squad?

Legacies is finally living up to its true potential. Hope's humanity remains off on Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, airing Thursday, November 18 at 9 p.m. Naturally, it makes things very unpredictable, and Rebekah failed to make her see sense on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, so now it's down to the Super Squad.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy