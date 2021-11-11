Spin it until you see it: Finding God’s presence in the everyday and ordinary

Welcome back to the podcast, to episode number 1700, as we approach the end of our ninth year. Amazing. We talk a lot about joy in God. And when John Piper says, “God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him,” he put the motto in the plural — “us,” “we.” And this is intentional. Christian Hedonism is not a me-and-God spiritual nirvana. To be sure, we experience amazing things alone with God. But divine joy is always meant to expand, and to expand by being shared. Back in the fall of 2019, Pastor John traveled to Holland to share his life, his passions, and what drives him theologically. And the result was a fascinating testimonial, part of which I want to share with you today. Here’s Pastor John in Holland in 2019 explaining how we can increase our joy in God, and why we need each other to do it.

