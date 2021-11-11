CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Spin it until you see it: Finding God’s presence in the everyday and ordinary

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrother Lawrence was a Carmelite monk at a monastery in Paris in the late 1600s. Most of what we know about him comes through a small, if not timeless, book entitled “The Practice of the Presence of God.” As I have noted before, this small book had a profound impact on...

tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Desiring God

How to Find More Joy in God

Welcome back to the podcast, to episode number 1700, as we approach the end of our ninth year. Amazing. We talk a lot about joy in God. And when John Piper says, “God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him,” he put the motto in the plural — “us,” “we.” And this is intentional. Christian Hedonism is not a me-and-God spiritual nirvana. To be sure, we experience amazing things alone with God. But divine joy is always meant to expand, and to expand by being shared. Back in the fall of 2019, Pastor John traveled to Holland to share his life, his passions, and what drives him theologically. And the result was a fascinating testimonial, part of which I want to share with you today. Here’s Pastor John in Holland in 2019 explaining how we can increase our joy in God, and why we need each other to do it.
RELIGION
archercountynews.com

God's Gift of Time

It is hard to believe that we are now in the month of November! After Halloween, it feels as if time goes by faster, with the coming of Thanksgiving, Advent, and Christmas. The busyness of this season is wonderful and festive. At the same time, we are called by God to slow down and keep our focus on God in all that we do. In Psalm 90, the writer acknowledges God as God who provides safety, rest,…
RELIGION
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: God asked, 'Where are you?'

Before Moses, who introduced manuscripts, the Hebrew people shared their history through oral tradition. In each home, the father was responsible for teaching the children those events which reminded them of how God had blessed their nation. One of the amazing stories Hebrew children learned was that they were created by God. He spoke into existence the world and all that it contained. In the Genesis narrative, God told Adam and Eve to inhabit a garden and care for it. After Adam and Eve disobeyed God, Genesis says he asked Adam a question, “Where are you?” God did not need to ask Adam where he was; He knew the answer; but Adam needed to admit what he had done — and more, who he had become.
RELIGION
Henry County Daily Herald

MORRIS: See the awesome works of our God

When identifying today’s wildflower, I discovered there are 489 different entries in the Department of Agriculture Database listed as asters growing in the United States. Of course, the habitats of many of them are in the West and North. I was overwhelmed by those numbers and thus I have selected...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmelite
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
Nisqually Valley News

From the Hills: God Will Never Cancel You

In 1981, a music album by “Chic” included a song titled, “Your Love Is Canceled.” Written by Nile Rodgers, the song followed a bad date, and made the analogy that the relationship breakup was similar to the cancellation of a television show. Since late 2019, the phrase “cancel culture” has...
RELIGION
yourpickenscounty.com

God has a wonderful plan for you

If we do not learn from our trials, then our distress has been a missed opportunity. Crisis situations are occasions to put our faith and patience to work, and may we always remember that we cannot be defeated, as God is for us and. is constantly working on our behalf.
RELIGION
henrycountytimes.com

Give until you can’t

I was sitting at my desk recently and looked up to see a lady standing in my office door. After working as Minister for Benevolence and also in Weekday Ministry for most of my life, I could recognize pretty quickly that she was in some type of need even without any words being exchanged. I asked her, “How can I help you?”
MCDONOUGH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Macomb Daily

Take action when you have a ‘God Second’

Sometimes people describe a moment lasting a “half a second” or a “millisecond” when something happens very rapidly. After yesterday, I want to add “God second” to those descriptors. My husband, Robert, and I were heading down I-94 to start off a day of appointments and errands when I saw...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Times Daily

In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God's hand

(RNS) — It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
ANIMALS
breakingandentering.net

‘Everyday’ By EYE-YO Will Motivate You To Seize And Make The Most Of Every Day￼

EYE-YO is an up-and-coming artist with a compelling sound. His songs are upbeat and rhythmic, with a positive message. He has tried to be experimental but chose to stay true to his sound as that is what helps him stand out among others. His music is influenced by Lecrae, Andy Mineo, Trip Lee, and KJ-52. They made him enjoy music with a meaningful message and substance, eventually leading him to join the music industry himself.
MUSIC
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Testify to the times you have seen God's work

This is for all of you who call yourself Christians. It is time for us to seriously begin to testify. I don’t mean to testify as in court, although if you’re asked to do so, of course you should. I’m referring to testifying in daily conversations. Testifying to the times when you have seen God work in your life. Don’t panic. I’m not talking about standing on the street or on a stage, preaching to others. I’m talking about sharing with others, when the occasion arises, about times when you knew God was with you.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

When You Fail, God Is Faithful

Disappointments are part of life. When you don’t get what you want, hold tightly to your faith. Maintain confidence in yourself and in God, and recognize that often He has better things planned for you. Heavenly Father, help me turn this disappointment around; give me a special answer to my...
RELIGION
Henry County Daily Herald

MORRIS: Look inward for the beauty God sees

God commanded the Hebrew judge, Samuel, to go to the household of Jesse to anoint one of Jesse’s sons to be the next king of Israel. As Samuel examined the older boys he was impressed with the tall, handsome robust ones, but “the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart’ ” (1 Samuel 16:7). The lesson is simple: the inner self is infinitely more important than outward appearance. Good people come in all sizes, shapes, ages, and cultures. It is their spirit of goodwill that binds a community together and makes it a good place to live.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy