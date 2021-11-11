Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8

There is a huge Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover event coming to NBC on Thursday, December 9, and there’s a LOT to expect over the two hours. Take, for example, the return of a familiar face in Rafael Barba! You are going to see Raul Esparza come back for this event, but perhaps in the most unexpected way possible. There are a lot of people out there in the world that the character could defend, but why in the world would he choose to represent Richard Wheatley? It’s a hard thing to imagine, but that is exactly what we are looking at here.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO