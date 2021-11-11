CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 8

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Organized Crime Season 2...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Law & Order: SVU Did A Brooklyn Drill Episode

Last night’s episode of Law & Order: SVU was set in the world of Brooklyn drill. Titled “Nightmares In Drill City,” the ep found assistant DA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) bringing in his former Special Victims Unit colleagues on a case involving a Brooklyn drill rapper by the name of G. This allowed Ice-T, in his role as Det. Fin Tutuola, to offer a quick primer on the history of the rap subgenre: “The music’s called drill. It’s made famous by Chief Keef out of Chicago. It spread everywhere. It’s like competition on whose crew is the hardest.” The scene contains some surprisingly convincing re-creations of drill production and rapping. Check it out below.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Don’t Understand One Character’s Promotion

Things on Law & Order: Organized Crime doesn’t always make sense to fans. The promotion of Jet to detective has some scratching their heads. Over on the subreddit r/LawandOrder_OC, viewers got together to discuss the new detective. Jet is a young hacker and hasn’t been working with law enforcement very long. That has some fans saying they might just need to start suspending their disbelief a bit more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Speaks on Concerns About 3 Major Characters

Well, Law & Order: Organized Crime fans, we’re officially moving into the second phase of Season 2. That means a whole new set of challenges for Danielle Moné Truitt’s Sergeant Ayanna Bell. As Elliot Stabler’s partner, Bell will need to pay close attention to the Chris Meloni character’s psychology after spending such a long time undercover. But Stabler isn’t her only concern moving forward. She talked about the characters she’s keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover: Barba returns with a twist!

There is a huge Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover event coming to NBC on Thursday, December 9, and there’s a LOT to expect over the two hours. Take, for example, the return of a familiar face in Rafael Barba! You are going to see Raul Esparza come back for this event, but perhaps in the most unexpected way possible. There are a lot of people out there in the world that the character could defend, but why in the world would he choose to represent Richard Wheatley? It’s a hard thing to imagine, but that is exactly what we are looking at here.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Courtroom Scene 'Totally Freaked Out' One Star

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 on NBC, called “Ashes to Ashes.”. Law & Order: Organized Crime spent the first arc of Season 2 with Stabler undercover and taking terrible risks to try and take down the Kosta Organization of Albanian mobsters from the inside. After several close calls and multiple bodies dropping, "Ashes to Ashes" delivered a courtroom confrontation that could have cost him his life. And it wasn’t from Albi or Kosta or even Reggie that Stabler was nearly shot, but by Agnes Bogdani. Actress Caroline Lagerfelt, who really got to flex her acting muscles over the past two episodes, spoke with CinemaBlend about the courtroom scene and what "totally freaked" her out about it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Boss Opens Up About Stabler’s Glorious Undercover Facial Hair

While several other shows continue to miss the mark in terms of ratings and viewership (looking at you, “NCIS” and “Survivor“), the “Law & Order” universe continues to pick up their slack across the board. Fans rest easy knowing that the Queen Bee (Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson) is watching over the SVU squad while Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler remains at the helms with his “Law & Order: Organized Crime” spinoff. It’s the natural order of things and how it should be.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy