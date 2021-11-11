CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5...

www.tvfanatic.com

CinemaBlend

Following The Meredith Relationship Implosion, Grey's Anatomy's McWidow Talks Where His Love Life Is Heading In Season 18

When Richard Flood was introduced to the Grey’s Anatomy loyal in Season 16, it was a foregone conclusion that his Cormac Hayes would end up in a relationship with Meredith Grey. The pointedly nicknamed “McWidow” was apparently sent to Seattle as a gift to Meredith from none other than Cristina Yang, and who are we to question Cristina’s intentions for Meredith? But two seasons later, fans have yet to see Hayes develop much of a romance with Meredith — or anyone else, for that matter.
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hoffman on Oct. 26. Speedman shared the news on his Instagram account alongside some adorable photos with his new daughter. "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman," he wrote. "Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl [Lindsay Rae Hoffman]. Awe."
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy's Miranda Bailey Faces Life-Changing Decision After Station 19 Hero's Death

A tragic twist on Station 19 pushed a Grey's Anatomy doctor toward a difficult decision. The latest crossover event for the two ABC drama series saw the firefighters dealing with a gas explosion on Thursday, Nov. 11. Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) saved the life of Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) after she was struck by a live power line, but Dean himself was later killed by an explosion in a different house. This tragic turn of events left Ben Warren (Jason George) grappling with the fact that he had previously promised Dean he would raise daughter Pru if anything were to happen. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was shocked by the agreement but appeared to come around...
Hello Magazine

Greg Germann will return to Grey's Anatomy a year after leaving

Greg Germann has confirmed he will be returning to Grey's Anatomy for a small stint in season 18. The actor confirmed the news to fans writing: "So excited I can finally share that Tom’s headed to Minnesota next week! See you there #GreysAnatomy." WATCH: Dr. Thomas "Tom" Koracick is back...
Elite Daily

The First Pic Of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's Baby Girl Is Too Cute

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pfeiffer Lucia. The actor made the exciting announcement in a Nov. 4 Instagram, revealing their daughter was born just days prior. “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21,” he wrote, also sharing her name. “In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.” Fans need to see the first pic of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's daughter because it’s so adorable.
Insider

'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew revealed she had 'nightmares and panic attacks' filming the hospital shooting episodes, according to a new book

"Grey's Anatomy" aired a two-part hospital shooting episode for its season six finale. "I had nightmares and panic attacks while we were shooting," star Sarah Drew said in a new book. "This frightens me," Michael O'Neill, who played the shooter, recalled telling Shonda Rhimes. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Sarah Drew was...
cartermatt.com

Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and where is Maggie Pierce?

Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy and her character of Maggie Pierce at some point in season 18? Ultimately, this is a question we’ve found ourselves wondering time and time again as of late. There is at least one clear answer we can give you entering tonight’s Station 19 crossover...
cartermatt.com

Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy crossover trailer teases major death

This Thursday we’re going to be seeing the Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy crossover event and for those wondering, this one feels legit. We know that in the past, we’ve seen ABC hype up some of these events that turn out to be nothing more than a tiny storyline bridged between two different shows. That doesn’t appear to be the case here.
HuffingtonPost

From ‘Saving Face’ To ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Lynn Chen Is Just Going For It

Somehow, the writers and producers of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” continually find ways to reinvent the show and keep viewers intrigued. In its 17th season, the series extensively covered the COVID-19 pandemic in ways few other scripted shows did and brought back several original cast members … in ghost form. So...
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5: Bottle Up and Explode!

It’s a Station 19 / Grey’s Anatomy crossover event, and it sounds like it’s going to be yet another emotional rollercoaster — one where we’re told not everyone will make it out alive. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, “Bottle Up and Explode!” an explosion sends everyone into panic...
E! News

The Station 19-Grey's Anatomy Crossover Teaser Hints at an Untimely Death

Watch: Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors. Although we're excited for the crossover, we may not like the outcome of it. In the Station 19-Grey's Anatomy crossover, airing Thursday, Nov. 11, an explosion rocks Seattle and from the looks of the trailer, someone doesn't make it out alive. From scenes of burning homes, to firefighters rushing down stairs trying to help people evacuate, the Station 19 episode, "Things We Lost in the Fire," starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Boris Kodjoe, looks like a tearjerker. The preview shows firefighters as they react to the explosion and rush to clear homes, unaware that it will changes their lives forever.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy boss addresses possibility of the show ending again

Grey's Anatomy season 18 is currently in full swing – and while it's unlikely to be the drama's last, could the end of Grey's actually be in sight?. Well, creator Shonda Rhimes is reluctant to say – but the television producer has confirmed that she will be the one to call time when the moment comes.
Primetimer

Why We're Thankful for Grey's Anatomy's COVID Pivot

The 17th season of Grey's Anatomy, which aired 17 episodes in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, was a season that was easy to admire but difficult to enjoy. As television's most prominent medical drama, the show's producers, writers, and showrunner Krista Vernoff made the decision to take the pandemic head-on, depicting as realistic a view of the horror that had descended upon the medical establishment as they could. This meant characters dealing with loved ones dying, as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) did with her parents. It meant characters breaking down amid the stress of the pandemic. It meant everybody at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital working in masks and face shields for the entire season. And in an effort to hammer home that this pandemic could touch anyone, it meant that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) spent the better part of the season on death's door, spending whole episodes on a beachside interregnum between life and death.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Obsessed With Burgeoning Romance Between Two Favorites

The crossover event between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy brought tons of heartbreak, but fans did notice a small but growing bright spot. on Grey's Anatomy. Viewers have been devastated since Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) broke up at the beginning of the season, but a new relationship possibility for Amelia has fans very interested.
