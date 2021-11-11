Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5

The 17th season of Grey's Anatomy, which aired 17 episodes in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, was a season that was easy to admire but difficult to enjoy. As television's most prominent medical drama, the show's producers, writers, and showrunner Krista Vernoff made the decision to take the pandemic head-on, depicting as realistic a view of the horror that had descended upon the medical establishment as they could. This meant characters dealing with loved ones dying, as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) did with her parents. It meant characters breaking down amid the stress of the pandemic. It meant everybody at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital working in masks and face shields for the entire season. And in an effort to hammer home that this pandemic could touch anyone, it meant that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) spent the better part of the season on death's door, spending whole episodes on a beachside interregnum between life and death.

