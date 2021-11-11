CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Season 6 Episode 6

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBull Season 6 Episode 6 has...

TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 Review: In A Strange Land

Veronica is a wily one. We all know this, but for some reason, Max and Karen keep underestimating her. For the most part, New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 was a wonderful hour. Shanthi Sekaran did a beautiful job with the storytelling as the N.A.H. docs treated a series of undocumented individuals while I.C.E. breathed down their necks.
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 Review: And You Would Be One of Them

After such a dramatically satisfying season, I'm sorry to say that Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 was a bit of a letdown. It would have been enjoyable as a regular installment, but as a season finale, it left far too many unanswered questions and wrapped up some storylines too quickly.
TVLine

Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13). The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans left confused after 'odd' occurrence during latest episode

NCIS viewers have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode of the naval drama when the scheduled programming was seemingly interrupted. During an ad break on Monday night's episode - which happened to be a rerun of an old episode - audiences found themselves suddenly thrown into the middle of a scene for spinoff show NCIS: Hawai'i. As a result, many were under the impression that there had been a last-minute schedule change or programming error.
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Round Table: Who Should The Devil Possess Next?

Days of Our Lives quietly celebrated its 56th anniversary in between bouts of Devil-inspired madness. Our TV Fanatic Jack Ori is joined by Kpatch and Tony from My Hourglass: A Days of Our Lives fan forum to discuss the anniversary, the Devil's possessing Susan, and more. Please scroll down to...
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Canceled After Four Seasons

Harry Ambrose will finally be able to rest. USA Network has announced The Sinner Season 4 will bring the show to a conclusion. “It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds.
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Jason Faces Intense Pressure as Time Runs Out in Upcoming Episode

Dr. Jason Bull is finding himself to be under intense pressure as the sixth episode in the popular CBS series, Bull’s sixth season premieres Thursday night. In the upcoming November 11 episode titled Better Angels, Michael Weatherly’s Jason Bull and his Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) team are under quite a bit of pressure when they learn they only have two days to prepare for their latest case.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Snowfall Additions, Y&R Recast, Earlier Claws and More

Graceland vet Brandon Jay McLaren will be policing the streets of FX’s Snowfall: The actor is set to recur during Season 5 as Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, our sister site Deadline reports. The character will also be battling his own drug addition and a failing marriage. McLaren’s many other TV credits include The Rookie, Turner & Hooch, Firefly Lane, Ransom, UnREAL, The Killing and Being Erica. Additionally, the FX drama has tapped DeVaughn Nixon (Runaways, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur as ex-con Kane Hamilton, who is the older brother of...
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Stars Talk Season 2 and What They're Most Excited About

Fresh off another murder, Tariq is back in business. And as usual, he's flanked by his best friend Brayden, as well as old flame Effie, who's back for Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 in an expanded role. So, what kind of trouble will these three be getting into this season? We went straight to the source to find out!
TVLine

Legends' Matt Ryan Previews Gwyn's Tragic Backstory, Details What He Does (and Doesn't) Share With Constantine

When Matt Ryan debuted his new character on last week’s Legends of Tomorrow, the actor was almost unrecognizable underneath Dr. Gwyn Davies’ neurotic, scruffy exterior. The circa 1925 scientist not only looks different than John Constantine, but he also carries himself in a way that’s completely unlike the cocky master of the dark arts. That physical transformation is a manifestation of the guilt and emotional turmoil that torments Gwyn, and this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) will start to unravel that which plagues the Legends newcomer, Ryan previews in the below Q&A. The actor also extols the fun of playing someone like Gwyn...
TV Fanatic

Max Thieriot: SEAL Team Star Prepping Cal Fire Drama for CBS

SEAL Team may have left CBS behind for Paramount+, but one of its stars is staying in business with the Eye network. According to Deadline, Max Thieriot is developing Cal Fire, a new series based on Thieriot's "experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor."
Variety

HBO Acquires Tony Hawk Documentary, Executive Produced by Duplass Brothers

HBO has acquired the rights to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” a feature documentary about the skateboarding legend. The film will debut on HBO and become available to stream on HBO Max in 2022. “Until the Wheels Fall Off” comes from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions. Both Duplass brothers and Mel Eslyn serve as executive producers. The documentary is directed by Sam Jones, whose recent directing credits include the Showtime series “Roadies,” an episode of “Ted Lasso” and the documentaries “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “A Film About Jason Isbell,” both of which are currently in post-production. “Sam...
TV Fanatic

How I Met Your Father Sets January Debut at Hulu

The story of How I Met Your Father will launch on Hulu in 2022. The streamer on Wednesday announced the How I Met Your Mother offshoot would bow Tuesday, January 18. Two episodes will be available on launch day, while the rest of the ten-part season will unspool weekly. A...
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
