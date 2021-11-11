The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news.
Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13).
The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
