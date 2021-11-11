CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4...

TV Fanatic

Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 18

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 18, the superhero put a dangerous plan in motion to keep everyone she loved safe from Lex and Nyxly. Meanwhile, Alex and Kelly prepared for their bachelorette party, but Alex worried she was putting her work before her family. Elsewhere, Brainy got heartbreaking news about...
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers, Release Date, Cast News & Predictions: Red As The New Skinner And Will Aram Quit The Task Force?

Will Aram quit the Task Force and is Red really the Skinner in The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5?. The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 will shed more light on the future of the Task Force. Red (James Spader) may have reunited with the team in the previous episode, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s officially back. There are also predictions that Aram (Amir Arison) will quit his job to pursue and entirely different profession.
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Till Death

Is anyone else starting to get major Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 vibes?. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 was a Dwight and Sherri-centric hour, and while it helped advance their relationship, it felt a little too familiar for my liking. If you watch Fear the Walking...
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Stars Talk Season 2 and What They're Most Excited About

Fresh off another murder, Tariq is back in business. And as usual, he's flanked by his best friend Brayden, as well as old flame Effie, who's back for Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 in an expanded role. So, what kind of trouble will these three be getting into this season? We went straight to the source to find out!
TV Fanatic

4400 Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Harlem's Renaissance Man

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 4, four of the returnees -- Shanice, Claudette, LaDonna, and the Reverend -- are given the opportunity to visit the outside world. Dr. Andre's past comes to light, including a secret he's been holding close to his heart. Andre's trying to figure the big questions....
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 Review: In A Strange Land

Veronica is a wily one. We all know this, but for some reason, Max and Karen keep underestimating her. For the most part, New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9 was a wonderful hour. Shanthi Sekaran did a beautiful job with the storytelling as the N.A.H. docs treated a series of undocumented individuals while I.C.E. breathed down their necks.
TV Fanatic

All American Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Bird in the Hand

His doubts about Toledo State multiplied throughout All American Season 4 Episode 4. Those started on All American Season 4 Episode 3 when he learned that Coach Dante, who had convinced him to come to Toledo, had left for another position. Spencer wasn't informed about that until after he signed his letter of intent.
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 Review: And You Would Be One of Them

After such a dramatically satisfying season, I'm sorry to say that Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 was a bit of a letdown. It would have been enjoyable as a regular installment, but as a season finale, it left far too many unanswered questions and wrapped up some storylines too quickly.
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Canceled After Four Seasons

Harry Ambrose will finally be able to rest. USA Network has announced The Sinner Season 4 will bring the show to a conclusion. “It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds.
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Round Table: Who Should The Devil Possess Next?

Days of Our Lives quietly celebrated its 56th anniversary in between bouts of Devil-inspired madness. Our TV Fanatic Jack Ori is joined by Kpatch and Tony from My Hourglass: A Days of Our Lives fan forum to discuss the anniversary, the Devil's possessing Susan, and more. Please scroll down to...
TV Fanatic

Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope Destroy the Super Squad?

Legacies is finally living up to its true potential. Hope's humanity remains off on Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, airing Thursday, November 18 at 9 p.m. Naturally, it makes things very unpredictable, and Rebekah failed to make her see sense on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5, so now it's down to the Super Squad.
CinemaBlend

The Blacklist's Aram Isn't Worried About The Future Despite His Parents In Fun New Episode Clip

The Blacklist entered a brand new era with Season 9, picking up after a time jump to show the task force getting back together despite the grief of losing Liz. They all moved on with their lives over their two years apart, and they have more on their plates than solving crimes again. For Aram, that meant developing security software that could take off if he and his partner can secure the right investor. In a fun exclusive clip (seen above) for the next new episode of The Blacklist on November 4, Aram talks about his lack of worry about his future with his parents, who… seem to be trying to worry him.
TVLine

Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13). The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
TV Fanatic

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: First Look Photos!

Things are changing on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4. Amazon Prime Video on Monday dropped a new look at the forthcoming season, courtesy of two photos. The first shows Midge sprawled on a sofa, deep in thought, clearly thinking about something serious. There are people around her, but she's...
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
