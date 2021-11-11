The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4

The Blacklist entered a brand new era with Season 9, picking up after a time jump to show the task force getting back together despite the grief of losing Liz. They all moved on with their lives over their two years apart, and they have more on their plates than solving crimes again. For Aram, that meant developing security software that could take off if he and his partner can secure the right investor. In a fun exclusive clip (seen above) for the next new episode of The Blacklist on November 4, Aram talks about his lack of worry about his future with his parents, who… seem to be trying to worry him.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO