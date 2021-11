The Barton Community College Instrumental Music Department is once again paying homage to the soundtracks of iconic movies with its fall instrumental concert “Night at the Movies 2: Back with a Vengeance,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Free general admission tickets and live stream information are available at shows.bartonccc.edu. Free tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Guests can arrive at 7 p.m. and will have the opportunity to take pictures with heroes from the silver screen. There will be raffle movie prizes including props, posters, and other fun movie-related items.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO