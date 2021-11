Among Us developer Innersloth has released a new update for the game, adding some major new features & a new cosmetic system. The big gameplay feature is the addition of four new roles for the game. They add specific gameplay modifiers that can spice up your regular game. Crewmates get the Scientist, who can access vitals at any time but must complete tasks to recharge their battery. Engineers can use vents, while the Guardian Angel can cast a shield around remaining crewmates. Imposters, on the other hand, get a new Shapeshifter role allowing them to disguise as any other crewmate. All roles are customisable, and any and all can be switched off if you don’t like them.

