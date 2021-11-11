See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
By James Carter
editorials24.com
7 days ago
This year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, taking place at The Pool + The Grill on NYC’s Park Avenue, marks a historical moment as Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the Fashion Icon title to date. She follows in the footsteps of stars like...
Ciara walked the red carpet with designer LaQuan Smith before presenting him with an honor at the 25th annual ACE Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in New York City. The event, hosted by the Accessories Council, also saw celebrity appearances from Nina Agdal, Sabrina Carpenter, and Whoopi Goldberg, who spoke on behalf of Christian Siriano.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ciara is blessed as ever at Elle’s 27th annual Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday night.
Drew Barrymore was all smiles in a bright yellow, tulle dress at the CFDA Awards, where Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were honored. Drew Barrymore, 46, stepped out on the red carpet at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in a yellow tulle dress. The talk show host resembled a princess when she arrived at the November 10 event in New York City, rocking a tiered gown with a full skirt, puffy cap sleeves, and a deep V neckline. The A-lister paired the dress with bright yellow pumps and delicate drop earrings, as she pulled her hair back into a glamorous updo.
Bravo's Project Runway's very own Nina Garcia has much to celebrate. The fashion industry icon and ELLE editor-in-chief — who has been a judge on Project Runway since it launched in 2004 — recently took to the stage to accept the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Award for Best Media.
HoYeon Jung made a chic arrival in a stunning dress last night in NY at the CFDA Awards.
The “Squid Game” actress had on an apt ensemble that was fit for the new Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. Jung wore a black dress by the fashion house that had a Grecian, draped silhouette.
When it came down to the shoes, Jung slipped on a pair of black sandals set on a chunky block heel that add a rugged contrast.
Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and...
Ashley Olsen showed off her chic style on the red carpet last night in NYC.
The designer went with a dark look to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she dressed in a minimalist black floor-length dress with a matching blazer and clutch plus a diamond cuff earring. The “Full House” alum added black leather boots that barely poked out beneath her blazer. Olsen wore her hair in her signature loose waves and lined her eyes with heavy black eyeliner.
Olsen is a seasoned pro when it comes to the annual award ceremony. Since establishing The Row in 2013, Ashley and her...
The Queen's Gambit actress stepped out in a stunning violet cocktail dress and matching peplum jacket from Oscar de la Renta to the annual event. where she was presented with the first-ever Face of the Year prize by Cara Delevingne.
Zendaya wore an Haute couture two-piece ensemble featuring a bandeau bra top and a matching skirt. All eyes and cameras were on Zendaya at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards as the actress strutted through the red carpet wearing a show-stopping Vera Wang outfit. The actress attended the 2021 event Wednesday in New York at The Grill restaurant to receive the highly coveted Fashion Icon award.
Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.
The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, Simone Biles looked incredible in her cutout dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning at the 2021 InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. The Olympic gymnast wore a black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit up one side. The ensemble had side cutouts and straps that were held together by bows on Simone’s shoulders. She completed the look with open-toed, mint green heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in long braids.
Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A.
The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag.
When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire.
The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.
Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
The only thing that’s better than walking down the red carpet in a fly 'fit is walking down the step-and-repeat with your stylish clique. Don’t believe us? Ask the many celebrities who attend the Soul Train Awards with their fashionable squads.
Brings her playful fashion sense in a purple peplum Oscar de la Renta blazer with matching cocktail dress, plus sheer tights, purple pumps, leopard-print Gigi Burris Millinery hat and gloves with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Comments / 0