For years, Tom Holland and Zendaya‘s romantic relationship has been a huge question mark for fans who have been dying to know if the two are a legit couple. Many thought the dating rumors were true after they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at a red light this summer, but their official status has yet to be confirmed. According to Tom, he felt like the viral photo of the two kissing took away their chance to be the first to speak on their relationship. During a recent interview with GQ, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about his private life and his relationship with his costar.

