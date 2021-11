Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a national holiday to honor all men and women who served and are now serving in the military. The holiday has many memories for me. I remember when I was a young boy in Dunn Center there was a small building that was used by certain men in the community for their meetings, etc. The walls were lined with pictures of the men in their uniform. It seemed to me that most of the men in the town were members of that origination. I found out later that the origination was the Disabled American Veterans organization (DAV). I learned the real purpose of the group and learned to respect these men for the sacrifice they gave for our country.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO