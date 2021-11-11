D2C Wellness Champ

This alluring Lanai sanctuary is not your typical luxury health spa. Nestled in the hilltops on the island of Lanai, on 24 pristine acres just 20 minutes from its beachside sister property, is Sensei Lāna‘i, A Four Seasons Resort: a luxury wellness retreat that merges science-driven healthy living with five-star hospitality and a totally personalized journey. The debut concept is a unique collaboration between the well-being company Sensei (from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and leading physician and cancer specialist Dr. David Agus), Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Yes, you can go to lose weight. Yes, you can go to learn how to get better sleep. Yes, you can go for a nutrition evaluation and a cleanse. No, you don’t have to do any of the above — you can just go and relax. (Yes, there’s alcohol. No, children are not allowed.)

