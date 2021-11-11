CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

D2C Wellness Champ

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Headed by Aakash Anand, Bella Vita Organic was initially a salon chain headed by Aakash’s mother and sister, in Gurugram. Instead of using chemical salon products from other brands, they focused on using their own natural homemade formulations from their own...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

E-commerce and D2C Startups Share Unique Shopping Trends This Diwali

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Diwali is around the corner and every brand is trying to cash in on the pent-up emotions of shoppers. E-commerce and D2C are making the best use of the rise in online shopping among consumers by offering the best deals and taking care of timely deliveries.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Boingg Raises INR 2.2 Crore In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Boingg, a D2C furniture brand, has raised INR 2.2 crore in its Seed funding. The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be used for marketing and branding efforts, said a statement. Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO,...
BUSINESS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneur Media#Bella Vita Organic
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wgvunews.org

Wellness at Work

Wellness at Work, today's topic non traditional holiday ideas that promote wellness, RD Wendy Brookhouse with The McCahill Group to discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
FITNESS
Entrepreneur

Buy Dollar Tree and Best Buy Stock Before Earnings?

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks takes a look at where the market stands halfway through November. The topic then shifts to Best Buy BBY and Dollar Tree DLTR ahead of their upcoming earnings releases next week to see if either retail stock might be worth buying. The...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Indian D2C beauty brand MyGlamm becomes unicorn with $150 million funding

The Mumbai-headquartered startup has raised $150 million in its Series D financing round from Prosus Ventures and Warburg Pincus. The new round, which also saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investors L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office, values the four-year-old startup at $1.2 billion post-money.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

“Champing,” or camping in a church, is a new U.K. travel trend

COVID-19 restrictions have forced many Brits to holiday closer to home, often making hotel rooms more expensive and harder to come by. But a charity called the Churches Conservation Trust is helping out while helping itself raise funds in the process. The trust maintains and restores a portfolio of more...
TRAVEL
WPI News

Wellness Wednesdays

In an effort to practice self-care and mindfulness the Office of Multicultural Affairs invites you to come to the CRC for a weekly care package on Wednesdays. Please RSVP on the OMA Program Registration Form at linktr.ee/wpi_oma. Supplies are limited.
HEALTH
heraldstandard.com

Wellness and prevention

Nearly a decade ago I was discussing future strategic initiatives with the CEO of a New Jersey-based multibillion-dollar health system. A few minutes into the conversation, he looked at me and said, “The future of health care in this country is in Wellness and Prevention through Integrative Medicine.” We went on to work together to build a philanthropy generated multimillion-dollar integrative medicine center as the crowning jewel of that health system.
HEALTH
pymnts

Retailers Using D2C Playbook for New Store Concepts

Amid the pandemic in 2020, U.S.-based retailers said they would close more than 10,700 stores, some of the starkest evidence of COVID-19’s impact on the economy and consumers’ accelerated shift to shopping online. But this year, store opening announcements are nearly double the number of store closures. In the first...
RETAIL
mediapost.com

Firstleaf, Public Goods Celebrate Firsts in D2C Wine Campaigns

Two campaigns for direct-to-consumer wines have launched, one from Firstleaf, a major player in subscription wine clubs, the other from Public Goods, a major player in household essential membership programs, but an alcohol neophyte. Firstleaf worked with two Netherlands-based shops -- creative agency DPDK and production studio Hazazah – on...
DRINKS
pymnts

Metaverse Goes Mainstream, Retailers Adopt D2C Playbook, Resale Sees Opportunity

Retailers are borrowing from the direct-to-consumer playbook in their new store concepts. Plus, resale marketplaces find a “compelling opportunity” among the supply chain bottleneck, and brands take their competition virtual as the metaverse goes mainstream. Data:. 10M: Number of items that will run through thredUP’s Dallas automated distribution center starting...
RETAIL
magazinec.com

Master of Wellness

This alluring Lanai sanctuary is not your typical luxury health spa. Nestled in the hilltops on the island of Lanai, on 24 pristine acres just 20 minutes from its beachside sister property, is Sensei Lāna‘i, A Four Seasons Resort: a luxury wellness retreat that merges science-driven healthy living with five-star hospitality and a totally personalized journey. The debut concept is a unique collaboration between the well-being company Sensei (from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and leading physician and cancer specialist Dr. David Agus), Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Yes, you can go to lose weight. Yes, you can go to learn how to get better sleep. Yes, you can go for a nutrition evaluation and a cleanse. No, you don’t have to do any of the above — you can just go and relax. (Yes, there’s alcohol. No, children are not allowed.)
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy