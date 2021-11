Previously, MONSTA X gave the announcement that they will be making a comeback this month with a new mini-album titled 'No Limit.'. The boys are warming up their engines as they drop the teaser scheduler showing the dates of each teaser material just a day before. Just as the teaser schedule notified, MONSTA X dropped the tracklist to the upcoming mini-album. According to the tracklist, the mini-album will include seven tracks in total, including "Rush Hour," "Autobahn," "Ride With U," "Got me in chains," "Just love," "Mercy," and "I got love."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO