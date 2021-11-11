CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andrew Wiggins goes off on his former team in Warriors' sixth straight win

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins dismissed the idea that playing his former team carried any extra weight, but his performance Wednesday against the Timberwolves belied his words earlier that day. Some of Wiggins’ best games with Golden State have come against Minnesota. None, however, could match the efficiency, the...

www.arcamax.com

FanSided

Why Andrew Wiggins is the Warriors’ X-Factor for another championship run

The 2021-22 season has started in a terrific way for the Golden State Warriors. The record is 8-1, and the team seems ready for another championship run. While Stephen Curry is going to be again one of the main contenders for the MVP and Draymond Green will also be included in the conversation about the DPOY award, the key player for the Warriors’ success is Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

How Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney helped the Warriors pull away from the Timberwolves — with a bit of help from Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive performance to start the first 10 games wasn’t ideal. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, on 43/33/81 shooting splits and 53.9% True Shooting. He had spurts of rim aggression — using his burst and vertical athleticism to put pressure on defenses and draw fouls — but they were mixed in with bouts of mid-range settling and inefficient scoring.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins drops 35 points in win over the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins totaled 35 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins dropped 35.0 points in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves while also contributing to every category of...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Andrew Wiggins torments his old team with a scoring explosion

Sometimes all you need is a little bit of vengeance to get you going. That certainly seemed to be the case for Andrew Wiggins, who had his best game of the season — by far — on Wednesday night, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110 for their tenth win of the season.
NBA
wmleader.com

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins posterizes T-Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Wiggins posterizes ex-teammate Towns in terrific first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Perhaps it was due to facing his former team, but Andrew Wiggins played with a little something extra Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He got off to a tremendous start, and ultimately didn’t miss a single shot in the first half.
NBA
Mercury News

Warriors 3 Things: Is this the start of something big for Andrew Wiggins?

It was everything the Warriors needed Wednesday night. It was everything that fans have wanted since Andrew Wiggins arrived. The Warriors’ forward was spectacular against the Timberwolves Wednesday, opening the game 10-of-10 from the floor, finishing with 35 points, two game-sealing shots, and two incredible dunks over Minnesota star center Karl Anthony Towns.
NBA
Yardbarker

Viral Dunk? Check Out The Dunk Andrew Wiggins Had In The Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins had a huge dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins had an incredible dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in California. The clip of...
NBA
wmleader.com

Andrew Wiggins stars in 123-110 win vs. T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO — Seven home games down, one to go. After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-108 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, the Warriors have won all but one of their games so far during this homestand, bringing them to a league-best 10-1 record. In the first three quarters against...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins “stuffs” the stat-sheet in win over the Bulls

Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 119-93 win over the Bills on Friday. Wiggins "stuffed" the stat-sheet in the Warriors' win over the Bulls, exhibiting a more dynamic game outside of his scoring prowess. He is a talented player who has moments where he can arguably be the best player on the floor any given night. The concern is consistency and his tendency to play a role-based conservative game; these elements to his game can tend to limit his upside and leave him in a sort of fantasy "limbo." A limbo where his floor makes way for him to be considered for lineups anytime the Warriors are on the slate, but at the same time contributes to a low ceiling that makes him a tad less desirable for most roster constructions. In any case, he is worth having in your player pool; however, it could be essential to have a strong vision for how he can help lead you to a victory before making that investment.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Stop rolling your eyes: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins keeping ‘foot on the gas’

BROOKLYN — A lot of eyes rolled when Andrew Wiggins followed his finest game of the season by saying: “I’m going to keep it rolling. I’m going to stay aggressive. A lot more good games are coming.”. To those who have interpreted Wiggins’ nonchalant demeanor as a lack of effort...
NBA

