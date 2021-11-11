CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soukup Strategic Solutions launches podcast, virtual coaching program

Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Soukup Strategic Solutions announced the launching of IMPACTability, a new virtual coaching and training program geared to help nonprofit professionals gain valuable knowledge and skills. IMPACTability offers a new way for nonprofit leaders nationwide to build a mastery of fundraising and nonprofit management skills. In addition to the IMPACTability...

naples.floridaweekly.com

petproductnews.com

Teef Joins DVM360’s Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

Teef for Life, the dental prebiotic for dogs that works below the gumline for whole body health, has joined the dvm360 Strategic Alliance Partnership Program. The SAP program consists of organizations committed to providing expert insights and research on animal health, pet care products, real-time updates to regulations for veterinary practices and veterinary medicine news.
ANIMALS
essexnewsdaily.com

Successful JESPY virtual event benefit clients and programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 2, JESPY hosted its annual fundraising event, “It’s a JESPY Day.” The evening honored longtime board member Judy Peskin for her hard work and dedication to JESPY, and featured JESPY clients, highlighting their lives as members of the South Orange community. The virtual event also included an entertaining client music performance of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Pixar’s “Toy Story,” in-depth interviews with South Orange business owners and more.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
blooloop.com

accesso to present virtual queuing solutions and more at IAAPA Expo

Accesso Technology Group PLC, a leading technology provider, will be exhibiting at IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando from 16 – 19 November. As well as connecting with friends, clients and partners once more, the team will be showcasing its latest innovations, including its virtual queuing solutions. The company’s chief commercial...
CELL PHONES
Ironton Tribune

Workforce Solutions offers podcasting, blogging course

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration for a Workforce Solutions class that teach participants strategies for blogging and podcasting is now open. “Blogging and Podcasting for Beginners” will teach participants how to successfully plan and create their very own blog and podcast using hands-on exercises and free web tools. The course is...
JOBS
Florida Weekly

Funds approved to establish business incubator program

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency recently approved an amount not to exceed $20,000 for the SWFL Enterprise Center. The funds will be used to engage Peter Oscody of PreneurDomain to develop an incubator program for the center. The SWFLEC currently runs various trainings for small business owners to gain...
FORT MYERS, FL
wealthmanagement.com

Wealthies Circle Podcast: The Virtual Connection with Shannon Spotswood

The past year and a half has taught us that virtual platforms need to be available for advisors to stay in contact with their clients. How can advisors leverage new technology to create the optimal client experience?. In this episode, David Armstrong is joined by Shannon Spotswood, president of RFG...
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Mo-Sys Engineering Launches New Solutions for Virtual Production

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering has announced new solutions for LED virtual production with the unveiling of its high frame rate (HFR) StarTracker camera tracking system and improvements to its NearTime workflow that extended it to LED volumes. NearTime for LED is a smart solution to solve multiple challenges when shooting in-camera visual...
SOFTWARE
Inman.com

Sponsors demo their solutions virtually for remote attendees at ICLV21

Partners at Inman Connect Las Vegas were able to deliver in-person and virtual demos of their solutions. The virtual demos were available to event attendees around the world as part of our hybrid event, on demand. The remote approach to the event was a great success, as partners like these...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Business Casual podcast: Tech, business solutions for the climate crisis

Nora and Scott from Morning Brew’s Business Casual sat down with Molly Wood, host of the hit podcast “How We Survive,” to discuss how the effects of climate change are becoming harder to ignore, and businesses have no choice but to change the way they operate. For many, this starts...
ENVIRONMENT
Brewbound.com

CODO Design Launches Beer Branding Trends Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, is launching a new bi-monthly podcast for the beer and beverage alcohol industry. The Beer Branding Trends Podcast will feature thirty minute conversations between CODO co-founders, Isaac Arthur and Cody Fague, on the art and science of building compelling beverage brands.
DRINKS
cityofredlands.org

Virtual visioning workshops scheduled to create Strategic Plan

The City of Redlands continues to seek community input in the process of preparing a Six-Year Strategic Plan. This resulting Strategic Plan will establish the City’s mission and values and guide the City’s course over the next six years and help align funding with values and priorities. In order to...
POLITICS
cbia.com

Virtual Reality Pilot Program Exposes Students to Manufacturing

CBIA affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP are piloting a virtual training program designed to spark interest among high school students in manufacturing careers. Recognizing that today’s middle and high school students are true digital natives, the pilot program uses state-of-the-art virtual reality technology to expose students to modern manufacturing opportunities. ReadyCT...
EDUCATION
mixonline.com

Vizrt announces XR Set Express, an out-of-the-box virtual graphics solution

– One-box features NDI® camera, ready-to-produce virtual set, brilliant production capabilities – Vizrt, the leader in software-defined visual storytelling solutions (#SDVS) today announces the world’s first fully-equipped, virtual studio-in-a-box — XR Set Express. Simplicity is key for XR Set Express with pre-configured and pre-calibrated features enabling quick setup and instantaneous use.
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Wellinks Secures $25M to Expand Virtual COPD Management Solution

Wellinks, a digital health company for virtual COPD, announced it has closed a $25M funding round, led by new investor Morningside Venture Investments and joined by returning investors HighCape Capital, Connecticut Innovations, Benslie Ltd., and Stonehenge Capital. – COPD is the third leading cause of death by disease in the...
HEALTH
Cheddar News

How Roblox Educational Games for Schools Could Expand Its User Base, Metaverse

The popular online gaming platform for kids, Roblox, is reportedly expanding its offerings into the educational space. Ayal Shmilovich, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Investment Management, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into the report from the Wall Street Journal and how Roblox plans to incorporate the metaverse concept into schools. "I definitely think it helps them expand their market to a much broader audience," Shmilovich added. He also noted that Minecraft has 35 million users on its educational platform and was even more optimistic about Roblox's prospects.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

KuCoin launches virtual office in the Bloktopia metaverse

Crypto exchange KuCoin has announced it will be opening a virtual office inside the skyscraper from the decentralized metaverse Bloktopia. In a Nov. 2 announcement, KuCoin said it would be joining the metaverse by launching an office inside Bloktopia’s platform, designed as a skyscraper. The virtual building has 21 different levels in recognition of the total supply of 21 million Bitcoin (BTC) and is expected to house other content creators including Polygon and Avalanche.
SOCCER
oceansidechamber.com

MiraCosta College Launches New Virtual Tour Video

In collaboration with MiraCosta College Outreach Department and International Office, the MiraCosta College Public Information Office (PIO) has launched a new virtual tour experience highlighting MiraCosta College Oceanside Campus' various services, academic departments, and a slice of student life. During the five-minute virtual tour video, current students and alumni take...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Diamond Custom Homes announced the additions of Greg Hawkins and Sydney Vermette as project manager and marketing manager, respectively. Greg Hawkins has more than 30 years of construction industry management experience. In this role as project manager, his primary responsibilities include collaborating with clients and working with superintendents to guide the company’s projects to completion. Prior to joining Diamond Custom Homes, he served in various construction industry management positions across Southwest Florida including regional director of construction, vice president of construction and superintendent. Sydney Vermette is a graduate of St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Her responsibilities include working with the company’s advertising agency to achieve its marketing goals, budget oversight, developing marketing strategies and implementing marketing plans. Her experience includes serving as marketing manager for a full-service residential and commercial real estate developer, and as an account executive with a Ft. Myers-based advertising agency.
REAL ESTATE

