Fluke Start or a Bad Stretch? Can they turn it around?. After a very impressive start to the season going 3-1. The Timberwolves now face a very daunting situation where they have lost 6 of their last 7 games and are currently 4-8. A blow out win versus the Lakers followed up by a blow out loss to the Clippers - it's hard to pin point exactly what is going on with the team. Or if your a basketball truther and been following the Wolves since the start - you can immediately identify what is going on. I have decided to grade the Wolves based on their 12 game start.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO