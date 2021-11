It’s been HOW long since the Leafs played the Bruins??. The game starts with only one whistle in the first five minutes of play. It was pretty back and forth, without much in the way of quality scoring chances. It’s been low-key chippy to start with too, Dermott probably should have gotten a call for crosschecking Pastrnak into the Leafs’ net. Michael Bunting had a swinging himself to cause the first whistle, then drew a penalty to get the second one.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO