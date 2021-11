Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. — If you remember Scott Wheeler’s “Isolation Rag,” the work for unaccompanied violin that Gil Shaham performed at Tanglewood’s Linde Center in July 2020, then you may recall the piece being surprisingly accessible. Recognizable melody, harmony, and formal design set Wheeler’s music apart from much contemporary violin literature. Unlike the work of some of his peers in musical academia (he is Senior Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at Emerson College), Wheeler’s music may challenge you, but it won’t take a college professor to make you understand it. All of this bodes well for anyone fortunate enough to see Shaham give the world premiere of Wheeler’s second violin concerto, “Birds of America,” at the Fisher Center November 13 and 14.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO