Bigfork man gets prison time for sexually assaulting girl

A Bigfork man is headed to state prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Thursday morning in Flathead County District Court, Judge Robert Allison sentenced Larry Dee Penner to 40 years, 58, with 12 years suspended, in the Montana State Prison. It means Penner must serve at least seven years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Judge Allison also ordered a parole restriction for Penner, which means he must complete Phase 1 and 2 sex offender treatment before his release would be considered.

Penner also was ordered to pay $48,000 in restitution to the victim for her current and future treatment.

Penner’s plea deal stipulated he would not be prosecuted for attempted rape in the Flathead County case as well as for separate allegations regarding his children from another relationship in Powell County.

The victim’s mother read a statement before sentencing. She explained she met Penner in 2009 because he knew her then-husband through a work relationship. Her name is not being disclosed to protect the identity of the victim.

“He took advantage of my husband in the business relationship, but in 2014, when my marriage was ending, he (Penner) was there to provide emotional support,” she said.

She explained Penner moved in with her and her four children in 2015 and later that year she and Penner were engaged.

“He convinced me to move to Bigfork so he could find logging work in western Montana,” the victim’s mother said.

Penner didn’t find work, but she said he was active in attending sports competitions her four daughters were involved in. He was also at home with the kids while she went to work.

Penner began sexually molesting the 9-year-old victim in 2019.

Flathead County Deputy Attorney Alison Howard prosecuted the case and she said she was alarmed because Penner was trying to deflect the blame for the assaults.

Penner’s defense attorney, Daniel Wood, agreed with the sentence and the restrictions that would be part of his parole if he is released.

Penner remains locked up in the Flathead County Detention Center on $150,000 bail. He initially posted $100,000 bail on Dec. 26, 2020, but his release was revoked after he made contact with witnesses in the case a few days later.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.