LETTER: Cultural Center too important to shut down

 6 days ago

I write to agree with the community sentiment and the Daily Sun’s take on the importance of saving the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. There are obvious historic management (and mismanagement) issues to be sure. It was not well situated to survive a global pandemic. Few of us were. As...

Venice City Council looks to support Family Promise

VENICE — City Council supports the idea of giving funds to Family Promise of South Sarasota County for its Pathway Home Project. However, during Tuesday’s meeting one Council member was unsure if the Council could fulfill the organization’s request for funding. Family Promise Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum and Board President...
German Cultural Heritage Center Director Wins Cultural Honor Award

Patrick Donmoyer ’09, director of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, has won the American Folklore Society’s Archie Green Award that recognizes and honors his contributions as a local cultural leader. “I humbly accept this recognition from the American Folklore Society on behalf of Kutztown University and the Pennsylvania Dutch...
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center

The Duwqmish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way) is usually open Tuesdays-Saturdays, but not this week. The longhouse is closed “to get ready for the Native Art Market and Holiday Gift Fair,” which as usual is set for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after Thanksgiving (November 26-28). The Longhouse plans to reopen at 10 am Tuesday, November 16th. If you’re doing early shopping, the announcement includes a reminder that you can shop with them online any time – art, apparel, books, toys, more – by going here.
EDITORIAL: What's next for the Cultural Center?

OUR POSITION: It’s time to look to the future and what the Cultural Center of Charlotte County can be. If the leadership of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County closes its doors tomorrow as has been threatened, we can’t look at it as the end of something good. It can and should be the start of something great.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: This isn’t center-right

Mayor Dave Bronson promised in his campaign that, although he himself is a conservative, he would run the Municipality of Anchorage from the center-right. Not only is Mayor Bronson not running the city from the center-right, he is, by his own admission, not running it at all, but has instead inexplicably allowed Amy Demboski run it.
Independent Florida Alligator

Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center reopens

The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center reopened its doors with a celebratory reception Sunday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 people attended the event, which lasted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. State Sen. Keith Perry made a brief appearance, and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe made a short, two-minute speech.
GAINESVILLE, FL
yoursun.com

Sea Grass subdivision plans taking first steps near Jones Loop

PUNTA GORDA - The City Council on Wednesday started the review of a proposed subdivision to be called Sea Grass previously set aside for commerce. Council members voted unanimously to move forward with hearings on the proposed removal of 56 acres of early subdivision street and lot plans that never happened south of Jones Loop Road.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Chatham Recreation Center and family pool to be shut down

The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Nov. 17. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Chatham Recreation Center at (352) 753-4570.
Art Center offers all that glitters and more

All that glitters returns to the Venice Art Center (VAC) when the Bling Thing makes its comeback Saturday. Just as most area organizations drastically altered their programs and, in too many cases, had to cancel events because of the COVID pandemic, the VAC canceled its big annual show in February, and many of its other special shows featuring the work of members.
Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
LETTER: Build Back Better plan deserves support

The White House and congressional leaders have reached a deal on the Build Back Better economic recovery plan. This plan is a transformative step forward in helping tens of millions of Americans get on their feet after the pandemic. This plan extends the new child tax credit payments another year,...
COLUMN: Valerie's House provides safe place for grieving kids

Valerie’s House is the first and only nonprofit organization of its kind in Southwest Florida with the sole mission of helping children grieve the loss of a loved one. Our mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. Our vision is that no child will grieve alone.
Scouts to accept food donations at parade

VENICE —The young men of Boy Scout Troop 77 will collect food and donations on behalf of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program at the Venice Holiday Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs from the corner of Park Boulevard and West Venice Avenue to...
Goodwin is new Sarasota School Board chair; Edwards is vice chair

SARASOTA — Changes in chairs didn’t do much to relax Sarasota County Schools board meeting on Tuesday. Jane Goodwin became new chair of the Sarasota County Schools Board. Shirley Brown, who served as chair for the past year, made a motion that Jane Goodwin become the new School Board chair.
SARASOTA, FL
Sarasota County commissioners adopt new district boundaries

SARASOTA — With Sarasota County commissioners switching the start of a special meeting Monday on redistricting, they finally selected a map that met with the approval of residents in attendance for the meeting. By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Christian Ziegler dissenting, commissioners selected a map labeled Spitzer Alternative 1-A,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
LETTER: People should make their own choices

Something to consider while people lose their jobs over a certain mandat. You find a loved one unresponsive and you call 911, your house is on fire, child is stuck inside, you have a family member that is about to die, and travel is prohibitive due to lack of DOT, you have a home intruder trying to break into your house or your loved one gets in a car accident and is rushed to the hospital. Will it cross your mind to stop and ask the amazing individuals who provide these services if they are vaccinated or not? Would you be willing to lose the life of a loved one? When the EMT, fireman, police officer or medical professional comes to your or your family members rescue, are you going to care in that moment whether they’re jabbed, their politics or religion?
New Harpoon Harry's needs lots of land use zoning changes

MURDOCK — Public opinion was mixed on plans for Harpoon Harry’s to build a new version of the landmark restaurant on the opposite side of Charlotte Harbor. The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board ultimately voted unanimously in favor of recommending the project at its meeting last week. It is a...
The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

