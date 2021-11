The state is authorizing $300,000 to figure out how to retain teachers, as the state has a 20% attrition rate each year. Is this some kind of joke?. First, Alaska is the only state that doesn’t have a defined-benefit retirement or social security for their new teachers. Second, the pay for teachers ranks 26th or 27th out of the 50 states and we have one of the highest costs of living for all states. Third, we don’t hire enough staff support for teachers in classrooms for disciplinary problems. Teachers end up spending, in many cases, an inordinate amount of time dealing with a small number of these kids, thus cheating the other kids out of time they need.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 7 DAYS AGO