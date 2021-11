I disagree with the recent columns suggesting that Commissioner Sean Swope and Commissioner Lindsey Pollock should install Lee Grose to the vacant commissioner position. While Mr. Grose is a quality man with knowledge of the county operations from his service nearly a decade ago, he has made it clear he is not going to serve beyond 2022. We don’t need a year and a half of tentative, temporary leadership of our county. This time of opportunity for the county shouldn’t be governed by those who know that the “real team” won’t be assembled until 2023.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO