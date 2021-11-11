CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: We've got to find way to save Center

 6 days ago

The article on the potential future of the Cultural Center was hopeful. After shopping at the resale shop on Friday, I was saddened and disturbed at the sudden closing. I felt the public was being hoodwinked. I have lived or worked in Charlotte County for 40 years. This county...

LETTER: Good friends, Gormans, helped with my problem

A few years ago, after my husband’s death, I was playing golf with Dianne Gorman, I mentioned that his old car was just taking up space in my garage. Her husband, Gene, called me and offered a fair price for the car. Then within a few days, he and their son, Owen, came by and picked up the car and left a check.
COLUMN: Valerie's House provides safe place for grieving kids

Valerie’s House is the first and only nonprofit organization of its kind in Southwest Florida with the sole mission of helping children grieve the loss of a loved one. Our mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. Our vision is that no child will grieve alone.
LETTER: People should make their own choices

Something to consider while people lose their jobs over a certain mandat. You find a loved one unresponsive and you call 911, your house is on fire, child is stuck inside, you have a family member that is about to die, and travel is prohibitive due to lack of DOT, you have a home intruder trying to break into your house or your loved one gets in a car accident and is rushed to the hospital. Will it cross your mind to stop and ask the amazing individuals who provide these services if they are vaccinated or not? Would you be willing to lose the life of a loved one? When the EMT, fireman, police officer or medical professional comes to your or your family members rescue, are you going to care in that moment whether they’re jabbed, their politics or religion?
State
Florida State
LETTER: We can help people deal with epilepsy

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
LETTER: Charlotte High band kids restored my faith

I would like to share some good news with the people of Charlotte County. There is hope for our future! I know this because I have recently had the great and true pleasure of working with some of the young people at Charlotte High School. Specifically, Director Tommy Bunnens’ band.
SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
Oregon City News

Oregon City resident: We need to pass Build Back Better Act

Kelly Goodman: As a social worker, I have seen how limited access to quality child care affects familiesThe Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that Congress must take advantage of. The debate must stop, and a vote must happen. Why? Because the futures of millions of kids and families are at stake. Did you know that the Build Back Better Act would guarantee publicly funded pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds? This would expand access for more than 6 million children and save families an average of $8,600 per year, per child. Universal pre-K would also ensure more...
yoursun.com

Venice City Council looks to support Family Promise

VENICE — City Council supports the idea of giving funds to Family Promise of South Sarasota County for its Pathway Home Project. However, during Tuesday’s meeting one Council member was unsure if the Council could fulfill the organization’s request for funding. Family Promise Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum and Board President...
yoursun.com

Restaurant owners talk turkey

PORT CHARLOTTE — When the CEO of Butterball tells you, “Go out to the stores and get them as early as you can,” you might think he’s trying to drumstick up business. In fact, CEO Jay Jandrain reported that he didn’t expect an overall turkey shortage, but that smaller birds — under 16 pounds — might be a bit harder to find this Thanksgiving.
yoursun.com

Hermitage receives $50,000 grant

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $50,000 Strategic Partnership Grant to support its nationally renowned artist residency program. For the fifth consecutive season, the Foundation will also serve as Grand Sponsor of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner and Celebration, on April 10. The...
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed Constitutional Amendment On Medical Freedom Could Endanger Public Health, Opponents Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A committee in the state House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment that, if approved, could prevent all vaccine mandates in the future. To one side, it’s all about individual medical freedom. To the other side, it’s a dangerous partisan play based on fake science and conspiracy theories. Tired of vaccine mandates from government or employers, Pennsylvania state Rep. Russ Diamond, a Lebanon Republican, said Pennsylvania’s Bill of Rights needs to be expanded to include an individual right to medical freedom that trumps whatever government, health officials or employers say. Diamond’s constitutional amendment, approved on a party-line vote in...
