Atomic Fire Records has announced the signing of Scandinavian band AT THE MOVIES who are known for their brilliant adaptions of movie hits on YouTube during the pandemic. Their new album The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 2, covering movie hits from the ‘90s as well as the re-release of their debut album The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 1, featuring movie hits from the ‘80s (including a bonus track) will see the light of day on January 7th, 2022.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO