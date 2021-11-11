In Conversation: Potential Benefits of the NHS England Restructure for Practice and Patients

Nearly a quarter of a million people will be able to check their blood pressure themselves with “lifesaving” NHS monitors being delivered to their homes.The devices are being made available to 220,000 people who have been diagnosed with uncontrolled high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, and could benefit from regular checks.The NHS has already sent blood pressure monitors, similar to those used by doctors, to more than 65,000 people.Recipients of the monitors are asked to measure their blood pressure and send the readings to their GP for review by telephone, email, or a dedicated website.The aim of the scheme...

