Ball Arena now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission

Events industry leaders are frustrated over an amended public health order aimed at curbing COVID-19 numbers by requiring guests be vaccinated at certain large-scale indoor events. Rachel Skytta reports.
The virus causing COVID-19 probably isn't finished mutating, a scientist tracking it said. Mutations might happen less often than before but could help the virus avoid the immune reponse, he said. The virus has been mutating at a slower rate since October 2020, Trevor Bedford, of Fred Hutch, said. The...
The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced a few groups of people will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter certain facilities beginning Monday. Family and support people as well as visitors entering any SHA acute care facilities and long-term care homes (including affiliates) will have...
Indiana State University has released new information about a new policy, effective Jan. 1, that all ISU students and employees either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19 through spring semester. Information on the Sycamore Community Health Initiative can be found on the ISU website at: https://www.indstate.edu/covid/sycamore-community-health-initiative.
If you're going to a Nuggets game or an Avalanche game, or any event going on at Ball Arena, as of now, you will need to show proof of your COVD vaccination or a negative test result in the past 72 hours. According to Ball Arena, masks are now going...
