State Ecology Department begins rulemaking for 2021 plastics law

myedmondsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Ecology has begun a process that will change plastics in Washington. This week, Ecology is beginning a rulemaking required by the State Legislature that focuses on the recycled content portion of the 2021 plastics law and will establish how Ecology determines producer fees, oversight and enforcement of the...

myedmondsnews.com

orchardparkbee.com

Decreasing single-use plastics on state campuses

Western New York is home to beautiful vistas and abundant natural resources. As stewards of our environment, it’s our responsibility to protect and preserve our region’s natural beauty for the sake of our kids today and for generations to come. One of the best ways we can do that is by curbing our use of single-use plastics. Nearly half of […]
ENVIRONMENT
thesandpaper.net

Beginning Nov. 4, Plastic Straws Provided Only By Request in NJ

A provision of New Jersey’s commitment to reduce plastics pollution statewide will take effect on Thursday, Nov. 4 when food service establishments may provide single-use plastic straws to a customer only upon request. This includes all restaurants, convenience stores and fast food businesses, each of which must also educate its employees and customers about the restriction.
SURF CITY, NJ
explorejeffersonpa.com

DCNR Taking Steps To Reduce Plastics, Waste At PA State Parks

​HARRISBURG, Pa – Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is taking steps to reduce the use of plastics and amount of waste generated from food concessions at Pennsylvania state parks. As contracts with food providers are renewed, new provisions prevent the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey plastic straw ban begins today

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s ban on plastic straws begins today, instead patrons at bars and restaurants will be given biodegradable paper straws. A provision of New Jersey’s commitment to reduce plastics pollution statewide will take effect on Thursday, Nov. 4 when food-service businesses may provide single-use plastic straws to a customer only upon request, the Department of Environmental Protection and NJ Business Action Center announced.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Voting Restrictions Law

The Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, alleging that the package of voting restrictions Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in September violates federal law. The Texas law violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by restricting the ability of voters with disabilities to receive...
TEXAS STATE
mariposagazette.com

New laws going into effect in state

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently considered 836 bills proposed by the California State Legislature. He signed 770 of those bills into law. Highlights include public school requirements, health insurance protections, continued allowances for outdoor dining and year around fishing licenses. A Summary of the legislative process. The California State Legislature is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victoria Advocate

Formosa begins monitoring its plastic pollution under consent decree

Diane Wilson explains how the new wastewater monitoring system at Formosa Plastics works. Mark Rosenberg covers local, regional and breaking news for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
ENVIRONMENT
oceana.org

121 LGUs urge nationwide ban on single-use plastics supporting calls for strong implementation of Ecological Solid Waste Management Act

A total of nine provinces, 11 cities, and 101 municipalities nationwide have individually passed resolutions urging the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC) to issue the long-overdue list of non-environmentally acceptable products and packaging (NEAPP) which includes single-use plastics, as the said national government agency continues to fail or refuses to perform its mandate to issue the said list as required by RA 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.
ENVIRONMENT
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution

DENVER (KRDO) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $40,000 in funding will be given to Center for EcoTechnology (CET) and Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) through the Sustainable Materials Management Program. In the press release, EPA awarded $19,526 to CET, a nongovernmental organization based in Massachusetts. The award helps cities and states improve The post Colorado and Utah receives $40K in funding to reduce source pollution appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Joins Federal Program Pledging To Reduce State Government’s Greenhouse Gases By 50%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from state government operations by at least 50% within 10 years, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The state is already part of the Department of Energy’s Better Building Challenge, Hogan’s office said. As part of that program, the Maryland Department of General Services reduced energy consumption in state government buildings by 20% between 2008 and 2015, according to the federal agency. “Our administration continues to set an example by identifying energy efficiency opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our state buildings,”...
MARYLAND STATE
