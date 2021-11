Rutland has lost the former College of St. Joseph forever, but its campus should be available to the people of Rutland City. “Public Ownership for the Public Good” recognizes what this community asset can bring to Rutland if it is in public hands. There are several key goals of this movement. They include, first, securing public ownership of the remaining 108-acre campus of the former College of St. Joseph to be utilized as a community-owned economic development and enterprise zone designed to meet the staffing needs of our regional business community.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO