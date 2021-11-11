CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram Saves 56 Shots, Admirals Lose in OT

By Jeromey Hodsdon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Admirals fell to the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime. Connor Ingram had an incredible 56 saves to keep the game close. “The one positive today is we got a point,” said Head Coach Karl Taylor. “I would like to publicly apologize to our goalie. We left him high and...

