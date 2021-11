SALINEVILLE — Ronni Mayfield has been recognized as the Salineville Kiwanis Student of the Month for September at Southern Local High School. Mayfield, the daughter of Jason and Amanda Mayfield of Hammondsville, began her school year with a 3.311 GPA and has had a multi-faceted high school career in athletics and school organizations. She is captain of the softball and volleyball teams, a four-year member and three-year letterman in softball, volleyball and basketball, a two-year letterman in bowling and has played xylophone in the SLHS Marching Band for five years. She has been named to the East Ohio All-Conference for bowling, earned Indian Awards for volleyball and bowling and received a Tomahawk Award for basketball.

