NEW YORK — If there's one thing Bruce Springsteen's fans can find fault with in their hero, it's his early aversion to film cameras. Because of that, there is very little onscreen documentation of Springsteen onstage in the mid- to late-1970s, when the power and majesty of the E Street Band combined with youthful exuberance for some truly epic concert experiences. Without a ticket and a good memory, they passed you by.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO