Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions

The National Football League started off with 14 teams back in 1920, and while we don’t think often of the Columbus Panhandles or Rock Island Independents, the history of this league has seen numerous teams rise and fall. We’re seeing a relatively stable period here in the modern era, and the last expansion team was the Houston Texans back in 2002. I’m not going to map out the entire chronology of teams rising and falling from the last 101 years, but here in 2021 we’re tying the longest period in league history without an expansion team, after the period between ’76 (Buccaneers & Seahawks) and ’95 (Panthers & Jaguars).

