MLB

Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLSBAD, Calif. — If the universal designated hitter returns to the...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Washington Post

Examining the Nationals’ roster decisions ahead of the Rule 5 draft

At some point this week, the Washington Nationals will add one or two — or even three — players to their 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft Dec. 8. If you’re wondering what any of that means, you’re in the right place. First,...
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rolesville baseball players sign with colleges

ROLESVILLE — Four baseball players from Rolesville High School signed with their respective schools ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROLESVILLE, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner

For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor. “That’s wrong. I sh... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wolverines relying on experience for improvement

RALEIGH — Wakefield’s boys basketball team finished second in the NAC 6 conference and missed the st... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Leandro order is legally, practically and morally correct

It’s about time. What took so long? Better late than never. Those are some of the obvious reactions ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Fike rakes in QCC tennis awards

The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TENNIS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

It didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season. Tampa Bay’s speedy and powerful outfie... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASEBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Huskies return as conference champs

WAKE FOREST — Heritage’s boys basketball team is coming off its second straight NAC 6 conference cha... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Groundbreakers! U16 Girls claim first State Cup title in WYSA history

All they do is win. The Wilson Youth Soccer Association ‘06 girls team added another layer of victor... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rams reach 2-A final for first time

SNOW HILL – The show will go on to the state 2-A championship game for the Greene Central boys socce... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SNOW HILL, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wakefield girls basketball enters rebuilding phase

RALEIGH — Wakefield’s girls basketball team had a down year last season. The Wolverines will try to ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Explosion Blue claim 2nd Kepner Cup title in WYSA history

Timing was everything for the Explosion Blue girls who took their place in Wilson Youth Soccer Assoc... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

CCS enters 2021-22 with new coaches, new direction

As Community Christian School’s basketball teams embark on a new season, they’ll be heading in a new... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB player Julio Lugo dies — dead at 45

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo’s family informed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo died of what was believed to be a heart attack. He was 45. Lugo played 12 MLB seasons for seven different teams. The career .269 hitter won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. He last played for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.
MLB
xflnewshub.com

How Potential NFL Expansion Could Affect the XFL

The National Football League started off with 14 teams back in 1920, and while we don’t think often of the Columbus Panhandles or Rock Island Independents, the history of this league has seen numerous teams rise and fall. We’re seeing a relatively stable period here in the modern era, and the last expansion team was the Houston Texans back in 2002. I’m not going to map out the entire chronology of teams rising and falling from the last 101 years, but here in 2021 we’re tying the longest period in league history without an expansion team, after the period between ’76 (Buccaneers & Seahawks) and ’95 (Panthers & Jaguars).
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

