Charlotte, NC

Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with...

restorationnewsmedia.com

The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Carolina's Sam Darnold (shoulder/concussion) questionable in Week 9

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder/concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 9's contest against the New England Patriots. Darnold's shoulder ailment is reportedly a concern in addition to his concussion. P.J. Walker would likely start under center against numberFire's 19th rated pass defense if Darnold is not available on Sunday.
NFL
Panthers consider Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) is considered to be day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport. Darnold injured his shoulder back in Week 8 on the same play that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. While he was able to play in Week 9 against the Patriots, the Panthers' starter played poorly enough to earn a direct call-out from the team's head coach following the game. Even if Darnold is fully healthy for Week 10, it's fair to wonder if the Panthers might consider making a change at the position.
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss ‘several weeks’ in Carolina

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss “several weeks” with a fractured scapula. Carolina’s backup is veteran P.J. Walker, who is expected to start when the Panthers (4-5) travel to Glendale to battle the Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox). The Panthers believe that...
NFL
chatsports.com

Sam Darnold to miss Arizona Cardinals game with broken scapula

For the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers may be a bit different now. Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been diagnosed with a broken scapula following an MRI this morning. The scapula is more commonly known as your shoulder blade. Darnold reported shoulder soreness on Monday, causing the team to ask for an MRI. The injury is in his right, or throwing, shoulder and is in the same shoulder that was reportedly sore last week following the win against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Sam Darnold Injury | Shoulder injury, Time to bench him?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Sam Darnold’s recent play and shoulder injury. Is the injury the reason for his poor play recently or is it more than that?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
New York Post

Sam Darnold’s precarious Panthers future after shoulder injury

Has Sam Darnold played his last snaps with the Panthers? Or as an NFL starter?. The former Jets quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots, in which he threw for three interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes. After a series of tests, it was revealed that Darnold has a fractured shoulder blade and will miss several weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Suffers Gruesome Hand Injury

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be in need of a band-aid or two. The former MVP quarterback appeared to suffer a gruesome left hand injury during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Ryan’s hand was “leaking blood” on the field during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
FanSided

Why Justin Fields is making the Carolina Panthers front office look foolish

The encouraging progression of rookie quarterback Justin Fields is making the Carolina Panthers front office look foolish. It’s now apparent to everyone that Sam Darnold is not the long-term answer under center for the Carolina Panthers. Another disastrous outing from the signal-caller against the New England Patriots was a damning indictment of how things are progressing for the former first-round pick, who looks like a broken man both in body language and production.
NFL
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL

