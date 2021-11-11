Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

For the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers may be a bit different now. Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been diagnosed with a broken scapula following an MRI this morning. The scapula is more commonly known as your shoulder blade. Darnold reported shoulder soreness on Monday, causing the team to ask for an MRI. The injury is in his right, or throwing, shoulder and is in the same shoulder that was reportedly sore last week following the win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0