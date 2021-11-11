Fashion highlights from the CMA Awards

The performance lineup for the American Music Awards, airing Nov. 21 on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), continues to take shape as the network announced additional performers. Taking the stage Sunday night will be Italian rock band Måneskin, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, country’s Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator (pictured); Diplo is set to DJ at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
They join previously announce performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion (making the world television premiere of the “Butter” remix), Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane...
