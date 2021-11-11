CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dozen Tivy singers place in region choirs

hccommunityjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dozen Tivy High School Choir members earned spots in two different TMEA Region 29 choirs recently, with five placing high enough to advance to the next round of auditions. Singers making the Mixed Choir include: Clara Sumner, 9th chair and Lily Moran, 16th...

www.hccommunityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

Joint holiday choir welcomes singers

Vocalists from across the community are invited to be part of presenting A Christmas Moment, a holiday concert planned for Dec. 5. With the concert about a month away, now is the time to sign up and begin rehearsing. This past spring the music ministers of three local churches –...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Post-Searchlight

BHS One-Act places second at Region Competition

Bainbridge High School’s One-Act team competed in the One-Act regional competition over the weekend, where they placed 2nd for their rendition of A Chorus Line-Teen Edition. A Chorus Line is a 1975 musical set on the stage of a Broadway theater. It centers around 17 Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. During the course of auditioning, audience members get a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer, as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Claremore Progress

Inola Choir Students sing

The Northeastern Choral Directors Association All-District Honor Choir Festival was held at the First Baptist Church in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday, November 2. The three seniors who represented IHS were Kaytlyn Eagleton, Jonathan Menzel, and Tyler Gleeson. In addition to performing, these three received medals. High school students named to...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Choirs#Tivy High School Choir#The Mixed Choir#Chair Bass 1#Chair Bass 2#Chair Alto#Choral Music#Saisd#Tfnd#Harlan High School
ottumwaschools.com

Choir warms up with first concert

The Evans Middle School Choirs celebrated a great first concert this week. If you missed this concert make sure you don't miss the next. The choirs will be in concert on December 16th at 7:00 p.m. at the OHS Auditorium.
MUSIC
ballingernews.com

TMEA Region 6 All-Region Choir Concert

Ballinger High School Students Kira Garcia and Aiden Knight will be performing in the TMEA Region 6 All-Region Choir Concert, to be held at Permian High School in Odessa, Saturday, November 6, at 5:00 PM. Admission is $5.00 per person. These students won their positions in the choir as a...
BALLINGER, TX
Daily Republican

MJHS Choir to join global performance

MARION -- The Marion Jr. High School Choir will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe, producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licenser Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe...
MARION, IL
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Horn Choir to present fall concert

The NSU Horn Choir will present their fall concert on Wednesday, Nov.17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask at all times in the building. The ensemble is comprised...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
amtrib.com

Melissa HS students earn all-region choir honors

Seven Melissa High School students were recently selected to the All-Region Choir.  They received the distinction after auditioning at the All-Region competition in Krum at the end of October. In preparation for the All-Region Competition, the students learned “Arirang” by Hyo-Won Woo and “This is the Day” by Keith Hampton. The...
HIGH SCHOOL
vandegriftvoice.com

Choir groups sing at Texas Capitol

Non-varsity choir groups stand together in unison waiting to be conducted in at the Texas Capitol, where they’re surrounded by vast, pristine hallways, sweeping windows, and endless floors. Beginning with a low hum, rising to a stunning melody, and ending with a lasting echo, this creates a lulling effect on nearby listeners, inciting a memorable moment to viper students fairly new to high school choir.
MUSIC
mukilteobeacon.com

Paige Shubert – Choir and Drama

Paige Shubert is a member of Kamiak Choir and Drama. She has been a performer as far back as she can remember and loves to write music. Recently she was able to put her skills and passions into an original 8 song album entitled "Shades of Red". "This has been the most rewarding fine arts experience for me because I was able to combine all that I have learned from my fine arts teachers at Kamiak to make my own art that I got to put out into the world." Paige has taken on the job of president for both Kantorei Choir and Drama Club with a desire to aid Kamiak Performing Arts Students coming out of virtual teaching and the covid pandemic. Next year Paige will be heading to college to prepare for a career working with children.
MUSIC
The Pro Audio Files

13 of the Best Choir Sample Libraries

Choir and vocal sounds can evoke a wide array of emotions from heroic & epic to dark & disturbed. Available libraries range from organic and natural-sounding choirs to heavily processed vocal-based textures. You may find some decent and usable choir-based instruments as part of larger orchestral collections or as dedicated libraries. What follows is a list of the best collections I’ve come across. Note: all but one of these libraries (Eric Whitacre Choir), will require the full version of Kontakt.
ENTERTAINMENT
hccommunityjournal.com

Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac offered Nov. 20

The latest offering in the Cailloux Performance Series, presented by Playhouse 2000, is Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville. This six-piece group faithfully evokes the 60s-70s-80s band Fleetwood Mac, bringing all the harmonies, solos, stage moves and wardrobe...
KERRVILLE, TX
gallatinnews.com

Bison Belles place first in jazz at regional competition

The Station Camp Bison Belles dance team attend the Universal Dance Association Regional Competition on Oct. 30 in Collierville, Tenn. The Belles competed in three categories, Varsity Jazz, Small Varsity Hip Hop and Game Day. These talented dancers put it all on the floor and took first place in Varsity...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
University of Dallas News

The Half Dozen

Plano Symphony Orchestra – Highlighting many of your favorite Disney stories, the Plano Symphony Orchestra will be performing selections from “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mary Poppins,” ”Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and more. The concert will be on Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
DALLAS, TX
freshwatercleveland.com

Two drag queens walk into a sausage shop…. Wait. This is not a joke.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: two drag queens walk into a sausage shop. And a fun time is had by all. But no, this is not a joke. It’s the unique idea devised by Melissa Khoury, one of the Lady Butchers behind Saucisson, the famed butchery and lunch spot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lusk Herald

Student attends honors choir

LUSK – Fifty-six students, six educators, one adjudicator and a lot of laughs. This is what you get when the North Platte District Eighth Grade Honors choir met on Oct. 25 in Guernsey. Phil Newland was the guest director for the choir. He is originally from Nebraska and now teaches at Columbine High School in Colorado by way of graduating from the University of Wyoming and teaching in Wyoming. A long time friend of Matt Hebbert, Vocal Music instructor for Guernsey-Sunrise, Newland is a dynamic and uplifting director who uses humor, focus and his impressive musical presence to lead a group of students who have never met before to come together and present a concert.
Mining Journal

NMU choirs concert is on Sunday

MARQUETTE — The Northern Michigan University Arts Chorale and University Choir will present an NMU Choirs Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter Cathedral. The University Choir will perform such pieces as “Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord,” “Set Me as a Seal” and “Lamentations of Jeremiah.” The Arts Chorale will perform “Ave Maris Stella,” “Chichester Mass,” “When David Heard,” “Sing Unto the Lord a New Song” and more.
MARQUETTE, MI
pdjnews.com

Frontier Public Schools news: students chosen for regional honor choir, build fort

Frontier students Anna Kiespert and Aidyn Neitzler represented Frontier in the ECOCDA regional honor choir. Both girls auditioned in October and were chosen for the choir. The after school library group recycled door decor to build a fort. Abbi Corbin and Alexis Mills are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) November Students of the Month. Abbi Corbin, with the Culinary Arts Program, is a junior…
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy