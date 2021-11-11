Grub Shack

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Shake Shack CEO: We need to be an ‘omnichannel’ brand

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti wants more customers like his mom. “My mom, who is not the most digitally savvy person, only orders through the app when she goes to Shake Shack,” Garutti said early Wednesday during a presentation at the Best Ideas Conference by MKM Partners. “I’m amazed by that every time.”
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Shake Shack taps FreedomPay for touchless payments

Shake Shack customers in 200 U.S. locations have access to touchless payment options thanks to the chain implementing Next Level Commerce by FreedomPay. "With the ever-changing landscape of hospitality because of the pandemic and the rise in online ordering and online experiences, we're always innovating in the deployment of new technology solutions to meet our guests' needs," Shake Shack CIO Dave Harris said in a company press release. "FreedomPay gives us the ability to standardize how we are managing payments across all of our channels in an integrated way. It also provides guests with secure and convenient options for how they pay, both in-Shack and on our digital channels."
LIFESTYLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Shake Shack is almost getting back to 2019 growth

Shake Shack is still trying to chase its 2019 numbers. But with a store portfolio based in urban areas, a lack of drive-thrus and less of a tech background than some of its fast-casual peers, the New York City-based operator has been slow to recover from the pandemic. For the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Ready to Buy if They Keep Falling

Investors are missing Walt Disney's strategy to turn out higher profits at theme parks. fuboTV is a fast-growing streaming service worth keeping on your watch list. Roku is seeing advertisers move over to digital platforms, and it's reaping the benefits. The stock market has continued to hit new highs in...
STOCKS
Mashed

Oreo Lovers Are Divided On Its New Cookie Announcement

How often do you tear open a bag or box of supermarket cookies? If you're anything like the average American, you'll consume between four and seven packages of ready-to-eat cookies per year (via Statista). Since Nabisco's Oreo cookies are consistently the United States' best-selling brand (via The Spokesman-Review), chances are you've wolfed down your fair share of these crispy, intensely chocolaty, creme-stuffed sandwich cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Caledonian Record-News

LI, LOC Partner On Lift Shack

LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndon Outing Club will open this winter with a brand new lift attendant shack. They have Lyndon Institute to thank. Students in the Diversified Agriculture class, under the instruction of Jerry Leonard, built the 64-square-foot shack from scratch. Leonard said the 10 juniors and seniors who worked...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
whatnowatlanta.com

Shake Shack Planning Location for Lenox Square Mall

Shake Shack is coming to Buckhead’s Lenox Square Mall. It will occupy 1014A, a 1,019-square foot space, in the Fashion Café food court. According to building permit filings, an existing restaurant space in the mall’s food court is being remodeled to house the fast casual restaurant known for its burgers, shakes and fries. A 153-square-foot cellar storage space is also being included in the remodel. An estimated construction cost of $615,000 is attached to the project.
ATLANTA, GA

