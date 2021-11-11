Grub Shack

Shake Shack customers in 200 U.S. locations have access to touchless payment options thanks to the chain implementing Next Level Commerce by FreedomPay. "With the ever-changing landscape of hospitality because of the pandemic and the rise in online ordering and online experiences, we're always innovating in the deployment of new technology solutions to meet our guests' needs," Shake Shack CIO Dave Harris said in a company press release. "FreedomPay gives us the ability to standardize how we are managing payments across all of our channels in an integrated way. It also provides guests with secure and convenient options for how they pay, both in-Shack and on our digital channels."

