Gabriel Rosado pulled off a stunning upset with his one-punch knockout of Bektemir Melikuziev this past June. Among those who were surprised by the outcome was Jaime Munguia, who headlined the June 19 DAZN show from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas and was rooting for the very outcome that came of the evening’s chief support. The development paved the way for the unbeaten former junior middleweight option to ultimately land his next opponent, a path that was previously discussed though admittedly not expected.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO