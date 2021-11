A police investigation into allegations that Dalvin Cook beat up his ex-girlfriend is NOT currently underway ... TMZ Sports has learned. Despite domestic violence allegations against the NFL star in a new lawsuit filed by Cook's ex, Gracelyn Trimble, this week ... the Inver Grove Heights P.D. tells us it has not been contacted by any alleged Cook victims -- and therefore, has not launched a probe into the football player.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO