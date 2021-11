(formerly operating as iStox), a digital securities exchange backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has launched its very first product, according to a note from the company. ADDX has listed a crypto fund managed by Trovio Capital Management (TCM). The fund aims to a competitive option for crypto investing. The fund is said to have recorded a net return of 215% in 2020 and 205% in the first ten months of 2021. The offering is available to accredited investors. Under Singapore law, an accredited individual investor as an individual whose net personal assets exceeds in value SGD 2 million, or whose financial assets exceed in value SGD 1 million, or whose income in the preceding 12 months is at least SGD 300,000.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO