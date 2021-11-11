Review: “Elf” is pure Christmas joy, a holiday must-see at MMT

One person’s love of Christmas has grown into a jolly and joyful annual event in Duchesne City and this year is on track to be as magical as ever! Simply put, Robin Calkins loves Christmas. Motivated by a desire for more community Christmas activities, Robin got permission from Duchesne City to decorate the park and have an event with Santa and a light parade. That was 4 years ago and in the years since, the Duchesne City Christmas Festival has grown into an annual family tradition that involves many community members. “It’s been a lot of fun,” shares Robin. “The elementary children decorate ornaments to go on the big tree or all the small trees. The high school kids have helped cut out wood for the decorations also and the FFA decorate a float every year for us. I also have a Volunteer of the Year award I give out every year, which I pick someone in our town that stands out and volunteers their services to so many things.” In addition to the pictures with Santa and light parade, the Christmas Festival also includes singing Christmas songs and a tree lighting at Wallace Park. Plan to join the festivities on Saturday, December 4th from 3 to 7pm in Duchesne City.

DUCHESNE, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO