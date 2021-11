Visitors to downtown Boonville may notice a bright flash of color protruding from the back of a few buildings on the square while they are passing down 1st Street. A brand new city mural is going up on a building adjacent to the Old National Bank building downtown. This new art is the work of Laura Engel, a Boonville native who has taken over the project free of charge.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO